Rob Taylor: Ex-Scotland all-rounder steps down from Lightning coach role

Walter Smith, the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager, has died aged 73. Smith was a hugely popular figure in the game who became a legend at Rangers. His two spells at Ibrox, first from 1991 to 1998 and later from 2004 to 2007, brought 10 league titles including seven in a row during the 90s, as well as five Scottish Cups and six League Cups. He also took the club to the Uefa Cup final in 2008.“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith,” Rangers said in...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO