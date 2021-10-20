CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rob Taylor: Ex-Scotland all-rounder steps down from Lightning coach role

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Leicestershire and Scotland all-rounder Rob Taylor has stepped down as head coach of Lightning. The 31-year-old took charge of Loughborough Lightning in 2018...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Net session for England all-rounder Ben Stokes as he steps up return to cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes revealed he has returned to the nets for the first time since taking an indefinite break from the game. Stokes was absent from the summer’s marquee Test series against India and will also miss the forthcoming Twenty20 World Cup to focus on his mental wellbeing, but he has also been troubled by a finger injury in recent months.
SPORTS
rugbyworld.com

Adam Griggs to step down as Ireland Women head coach

Adam Griggs to step down as Ireland Women head coach. Ireland Women head coach Adam Griggs will step down from his role after the autumn Internationals fixtures when his contract expires. Griggs will lead Ireland in two Tests against the USA and Japan in November but will then be replaced...
WORLD
austinnews.net

Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate announces retirement

Sharjah [UAE], October 22 (ANI): Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate announced on Friday that he has played his final international cricket match. Ten Doeschate played his last match when the Netherlands locked horns with Namibia on Wednesday in the T20 World Cup. Born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, the legendary...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Rounder#Bowling#Rachael#Cricket#Ex Scotland#Kia Super League#T20
Daily Mail

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is 'expecting' Ben Stokes to play in the Ashes as the England all-rounder steps up his recovery from surgery on a broken finger

Australia spin bowler Nathan Lyon expects Ben Stokes to play some part in the upcoming Ashes series Down Under, as speculation continues over the England all-rounder's participation. Stokes has taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Moeen Ali relishes new-found confidence after starring role in England's six-wicket win over West Indies... as Chris Silverwood insists all-rounder will be a 'dangerous' weapon on slow pitches at T20 World Cup

As Moeen Ali ran back towards long-off on Saturday night, peering skyward in search of Evin Lewis’s miscued drive off Chris Woakes, there was time for many thoughts to fill his mind. Chief among them, presumably, was: don’t drop it. The narrative of a difficult year seemed to demand just...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Huge boost for England as star all-rounder Ben Stokes is ADDED to their Ashes squad after taking a break from the game to focus on his mental health and recover from a badly broken finger

It took just five words for 'buzzing' Ben Stokes to give England hope that they might not be facing a third successive away Ashes thrashing after all. 'I am ready for Australia,' said England's talisman in an ECB statement on Monday and the biggest Test series of them all suddenly looked a lot less like a foregone conclusion.
SPORTS
Reuters

England all-rounder Stokes added to Ashes squad

Oct 25 (Reuters) - England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to the squad for the Ashes tour of Australia which starts in December, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday. Stokes had taken an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health,...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Liam Livingstone hails Ben Stokes' sudden return to the England fold in time for the Ashes as a 'massive boost' after the talismanic all-rounder took a break from cricket to focus on his mental health

Liam Livingstone hailed a 'massive boost' for English cricket after Ben Stokes declared himself available for this winter's Ashes, following three months out of the game to deal with his mental wellbeing and an injured finger. Stokes's announcement has provided a further lift for England's T20 side after their demolition...
SPORTS
The Independent

Walter Smith dead: Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager dies aged 73

Walter Smith, the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager, has died aged 73. Smith was a hugely popular figure in the game who became a legend at Rangers. His two spells at Ibrox, first from 1991 to 1998 and later from 2004 to 2007, brought 10 league titles including seven in a row during the 90s, as well as five Scottish Cups and six League Cups. He also took the club to the Uefa Cup final in 2008.“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith,” Rangers said in...
SPORTS
AFP

Four biggest wins at the T20 World Cup

Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in a Super 12s match at the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday. 130, Afghanistan v Scotland, 2021 Hazratullah Zazai (44) and Najibullah Zadran (59) smashed six sixes between them to pummel the Scotland attack and guide the team to 190 for four in 20 overs.
SPORTS
seriousaboutrl.com

Sam Burgess returns from Thailand to take up surprise coaching role

Sam Burgess has returned to Sydney after a month in Thailand with friend and Hollywood director Russell Crowe to a coaching role. The former South Sydney Rabbitoh will coach the Orara Valley Axemen next season, and, though he has been named as the boss, there have been calls for the 32-year-old to return to the pitch.
RUGBY
The Independent

Wales ready to ‘compete against the best’ this Autumn – Jonathan Davies

Jonathan Davies says that Wales are “relishing the excitement of the challenge” as they prepare to tackle New Zealand in Cardiff.Wales launch their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Saturday against a country they have not beaten since 1953.It is a run of 31 successive defeats, including 16 at home, and Wales’ task has not been helped by injuries and unavailability.With the game falling outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, the reigning Six Nations champions will be without England-based players like Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit because they are not released by their clubs.And a number of key personnel...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie named as co-captains for Scotland’s Test with Tonga

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has chosen co-captains for this Saturday’s autumn Test against Tonga as he wants to see both Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie continue their development as leaders.Glasgow scrum-half Price, 28, and Edinburgh flanker Ritchie, 25, will share skipper duties at Murrayfield.It is the first time that Townsend has picked co-captains, and he said: “It’s something both Ali and Jamie would have had experience of at their clubs. Co-captains are something Glasgow over a number of years and Edinburgh this year have used.“It’s new for us at international level but we feel it’s a really good opportunity...
RUGBY
BBC

Fran Wilson: England World Cup winner retires from international cricket

England World Cup winner Fran Wilson has retired from international cricket. Wilson, 29, played 64 times for England across three formats and was part of the team who won the 2017 50-over World Cup at Lord's. The batter will continue to play domestic cricket in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy,...
SPORTS
BBC

Jake Polledri: Gloucester flanker is still 'not near' to injury return

Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri is still "not near" to returning from a knee injury he sustained almost a year ago, says head coach George Skivington. Polledri, 25, suffered a significant knee ligament injury during Italy's match against Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup on 17 November. He has had surgery...
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership: Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs (Fri)

Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 29 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Gloucester make five changes form the side which beat Newcastle for the visit of stuttering Exeter to Kingsholm. Billy Twelvetrees and Santiago Carreras come in for England's...
RUGBY
BBC

T20 World Cup: Your men's dream team revealed

Venue: United Arab Emirates Dates: 17 October - 14 November. Coverage: Commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights of every game from 23 October on BBC Sport website and app. The Men's T20 World Cup is in full swing.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy