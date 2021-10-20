Sharon Mackenzie

With over 30 years of developing operational and advanced IT solutions, Menon brings extensive knowledge as past CIO/1st Source Bank; SVP-Operations & Technology, & Division CIO at Citigroup; & VP-IT & Business IO at Capital One. He has executive & technology consulting experience in distribution, digital, and information & cyber security programs. Menon will oversee and provide strategic direction in Enterprise Architecture, Project Mngmt, IT Infrastructure, Digital Experience, & IT Security.
