Economy

Sharon Mackenzie

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Mackenzie joins Texas Capital Bank as Vice President, Relationship Manager....

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

People on the Move

With over 30 years of developing operational and advanced IT solutions, Menon brings extensive knowledge as past CIO/1st Source Bank; SVP-Operations & Technology, & Division CIO at Citigroup; & VP-IT & Business IO at Capital One. He has executive & technology consulting experience in distribution, digital, and information & cyber security programs. Menon will oversee and provide strategic direction in Enterprise Architecture, Project Mngmt, IT Infrastructure, Digital Experience, & IT Security.
bizjournals

Prologis spends $54M on 123 acres of vacant industrial land, echoing strong growth for the sector

One of the world’s largest warehouse companies has closed on a massive chunk of land in northwest Nashville. Plans for multiple warehouses are in order. Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD), based in San Francisco, spent $54 million on around 123 acres at 7228 Centennial Blvd., according to newly filed deeds. Ford Motor Co. previously owned the site, which was once touted as a possible relocation destination for the East Bank’s PSC Metals scrapyard.
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Total Expert Inc. returns to The List, ranks seventh

Total Expert Inc., a marketing and customer engagement platform for banks and lenders, returns to the Fast 50 List this year at No. 7, thanks to revenue growth of 157.7% from 2018 to 2020. Last year, the St. Louis Park-based company reported revenue of nearly $30.4 million. For more insight...
bizjournals

Duane "Dude" Harms

Harms has more than 40 years experience in New Construction Lending. He most recently comes from American State Bank, SVP. He will develop loan origination & servicing platforms for CUA's Commercial & Residential construction loan programs, create staff training programs for such, and originate Commercial Real Estate (CRE) loans, lines of credit, commercial & industrial (C & I) loans, investment property and Commercial Construction lending with approved builders.
bizjournals

First Foundation Bank sees revenue jump sharply in Q3

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM), a multi-state financial services company with wholly-owned operating subsidiaries First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, saw its net revenue jump 42.5% from the second quarter of 2021 to the third, the company announced in its presentation to shareholders this week. First Foundation, which has...
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: TitleSmart lands on The List at No. 21 with revenue growth topping 100%

Woman-owned TitleSmart Inc. reported 2020 revenue of nearly $24 million — up 100.26% from 2018's $11.9 million figure. The White Bear Lake-based company provides title insurance and escrow settlement services. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked President and CEO Cindy Koebele …. What are some business decisions...
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: MGC Diagnostics Corp. debuts on The List at No. 40

Vadnais Heights-based MGC Diagnostics Corp., which designs and sells cardiorespiratory diagnostic systems that analyze lung function, debuts on the Fast 50 List at No. 40 this year with revenue growth of 37.9% from 2018 to 2020. The formerly public company, which was acquired by affiliates of private equity firm Altus Capital Management in December 2017, reported revenue of more than $53.6 million last year.
bizjournals

Jacqueline Bautista

Retail Manager of Meritrust’s Plant II branch on the campus of Spirit AeroSystems at Meritrust. Jacqueline Bautista has recently been promoted to Retail Manager of Meritrust’s Plant II branch on the campus of Spirit AeroSystems. Jacqueline has been with Meritrust for over six years, and in her new role, she will be leading her teammates in recommending the right banking solutions for each member. Her mentorship and expertise in Meritrust products and services will be pivotal in exceeding member needs and helping improve their financial well-being.
bizjournals

Yogesh Shiralkar

MorganFranklin Consulting has promoted Yogesh Shiralkar to executive director. Shiralkar is an innovation-focused leader, helping clients address their most complex issues by leveraging technology solutions to unlock value. He brings more than 20 years of experience in digital transformation and delivering cloud ERP solutions, with broad industry experience across the oil and gas, aviation, medical devices, telecommunication, manufacturing, distribution and packaging industry sectors.
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Park Financial Group Inc. climbs The List to No. 4 this year

Up 15 spots from last year, Park Financial Group Inc. climbs the Fast 50 List to No. 4 with revenue growth of 227.24% from 2018 to 2020. The Minneapolis-based community bank reported 2020 revenue of nearly $24.3 million. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked Chairman and CEO...
bizjournals

Christian Heffron

MorganFranklin Consulting has promoted Christian Heffron to managing director. Heffron serves a wide range of clients from fast-growing private companies to large international publicly traded companies, guiding and supporting them through Sarbanes-Oxley, internal audit, and IT risk management processes. He helps clients establish innovative, effective, and sustainable internal controls solutions, leveraging automation when possible.
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Architecture firm Alliiance lands on The List at No. 50

Architectural firm Alliiance reported revenue of $30.1 million last year — an increase of 20.65% from 2018, which helped it land on the Business Journal's Fast 50 List at No. 50. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked Principal and President Eric Peterson …. With the challenges and...
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Pioneer Management Consulting lands at No. 8 on The List

With a revenue growth rate of 152.43% from 2018 to 2020, Minneapolis-based Pioneer Management Consulting Inc. ranks No. 8 on this year's Fast 50 list. The firm reported 2020 revenue of more than $7.6 million. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked Partner Molly Koenen …. What are...
bizjournals

King of Prussia-based Purolite being acquired for $3.7 billion

Minnesota-based Ecolab Inc. said Thursday it will pay $3.7 billion in cash to acquire Purolite, the fast-growing King of Prussia company that makes specialty resins used in the pharmaceutical and other industries. Purolite reports sales of around $400 million, operates in 30 countries, and employs roughly 1,000 people worldwide. Once...
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: Emergent Software returns to The List at No. 22 this year

Emergent Software, based in Edina, returns to the Fast 50 List this year at No. 22. The custom software developer had 2020 revenue of nearly $5 million, representing an increase of 96.97% over 2018. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked CEO Jamie Anderson …. What are some...
bizjournals

2021 Fast 50: ExperienceIT returns to The List at No. 6 this year

Business consulting firm ExperienceIT returns to the Business Journal's Fast 50 List at No. 6 this year. With 2020 revenue of nearly $8 million, the Excelsior-based company experienced a revenue growth rate of 176.14% since 2018. For more insight into this fast-growing company, we asked CEO Per Lagerback …. What...
