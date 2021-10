It’s a question on many people’s minds these days: Do I need a booster dose of a COVID vaccine?. The answer, like many aspects of this pandemic, is complicated. And in some ways, it depends on what we mean by “need.” The three vaccines approved or authorized in the U.S. generally provide very good protection against severe disease and death from COVID. Yet some people, especially those who are immunocompromised, may not mount a strong response to the initial doses. And although there is not much evidence of waning immunity among young, healthy individuals, some reports from Israel, the U.K. and the U.S. suggest protection may erode somewhat over time, especially among the elderly. Breakthrough infections do happen even in healthy vaccinated people, though they are very unlikely to cause severe disease.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO