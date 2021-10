Dementia can be a scary topic for some people to discuss as they get older, especially if they don't know much about what it is or what causes it. Dementia is not a specific disease, but is instead a general term for impaired memory and brain function that sometimes occurs as people age. Although many people use Alzheimer's and dementia interchangeably, Alzheimer's is actually a leading cause of dementia.

