CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Gregor Townsend Townsend eyes new young talent in Scotland squad

By Reuters
ESPN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland coach Gregor Townsend has named 12 uncapped players in his squad for the autumn internationals starting later this month as he casts his net far and wide two years out from the next Rugby World Cup in France. Included in the squad are the South African-born duo of...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend names 12 uncapped players in his 42-man squad for autumn Tests, alongside captain Stuart Hogg and star player Finn Russell

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named a 42-man squad for the Autumn Nations Series Tests against Tonga, Australia, South Africa and Japan. Scotland's full British and Irish Lions contingent involved in this summer's South Africa tour feature, including captain Stuart Hogg, wing Duhan Van Der Merwe and half-backs Finn Russell and Ali Price.
RUGBY
The Independent

Budget to contain bid funding for ‘world-class sporting events’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce at Wednesday’s Budget £30million of funding to prepare the UK bids to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart.The former was last staged in England in 2010, when New Zealand beat England in the final at Twickenham Stoop, while the latter was last held in this country in 2014.In addition, Sunak is set to promise a further £11million for the UK and Ireland’s bid for the 2030 men’s football World Cup, the Treasury has announced.📝 Government backs our bid 🏟️The Government has given its support for our...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Johnson
Person
Chris Harris
Person
Matt Ross
The Independent

Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie named as co-captains for Scotland’s Test with Tonga

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has chosen co-captains for this Saturday’s autumn Test against Tonga as he wants to see both Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie continue their development as leaders.Glasgow scrum-half Price, 28, and Edinburgh flanker Ritchie, 25, will share skipper duties at Murrayfield.It is the first time that Townsend has picked co-captains, and he said: “It’s something both Ali and Jamie would have had experience of at their clubs. Co-captains are something Glasgow over a number of years and Edinburgh this year have used.“It’s new for us at international level but we feel it’s a really good opportunity...
The Independent

Rugby League: Former players including Bobbie Goulding planning to sue RFL over concussion risks

A group of former players are planning to sue the Rugby Football League (RFL) for negligence over what they say was a failure to protect them from the risks of concussion during their careers.Bobbie Goulding, Paul Highton and Jason Roach are part of a test group of 10 ex-professionals involved in the action against the governing body. The three men have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable CTE – chronic traumatic encephalopathy – which is a progressive brain condition thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head.The players allege in a letter being sent to the RFL...
AFP

Cooper latest Wallaby to pull out of European tour

A "torn" Quade Cooper became the latest player to pull out of the Wallabies European tour Thursday, opting to remain with his Japanese club and prepare for the domestic season. The veteran fly-half, who was sensationally recalled for this year's Rugby Championship after four years in the wilderness, had initially said he was keen to travel to Britain for Tests against England, Scotland and Wales. But reservations from his club Kintetsu had left him weighing up the decision, and he ultimately chose to pull out, with Noah Lolesio set to jet over and replace him. Cooper's withdrawal followed powerhouse centre Samu Kerevi and back-rower Sean McMahon also opting to stay in Japan with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.
RUGBY
ESPN

Fly-half Anscombe back for Wales after two years to face New Zealand

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe will face the land of his birth after returning to the Wales side for the first time in over two years when they face New Zealand in their autumn international test in Cardiff on Saturday. Auckland-born Anscombe has been preferred to Rhys Priestland in the No. 10...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#South African#Glasgow Warriors#Scottish Rugby#Test#British Irish Lions
The Independent

Bath suffer second ACL injury in as many weeks to add to struggling season

Bath Rugby have suffered another blow to their struggling season as Beno Obano’s injury has been confirmed as an ACL rupture.This is the second ACL injury the club has had in as many weeks as star winger Anthony Watson sustained the problem against Saracens.Bath’s director of rugby Stuart Hooper said: “This is a complex injury that takes time to recover – we will provide a huge amount of care for Beno to ensure his safe return to the field. His professionalism to overcome serious injuries in his career to date has been remarkable and I know this instance will...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy