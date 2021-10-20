CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA NOW 22 launches on Android today

By Matt Shore
Android Central
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Com2uS has announced NBA NOW 22, an officially licensed mobile game. Players can create a dream team from 6,000 current and retired pros, and enjoy a range of game modes. The game is out now for all mobile devices. South Korean mobile developer Com2uS has announced that NBA...

www.androidcentral.com

