NBA NOW 22 launches on Android today

NBA 2K22 is now on mobile, as NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition launches on Apple Arcade, exclusively on iOS. NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition launched this week on Apple Arcade, Apple’s exclusive games subscription service. This will let gamers play hoops wherever they go, whenever they want. Arcade Edition features simple quickplay games, featuring updated rosters from the 2021-2022 season. Blacktop returns as well, featuring 1v1, 3v3, or 5v5 street basketball. MyCAREER will let players grind their way from the streets to the Hall of Fame with their very own MyPLAYER and MyCOURT. But for the first time ever, NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition will also feature Association Mode, which will let players become their own coach or GM of a franchise.
