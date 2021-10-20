NBA NOW 22 launches on Android today

NBA 2K22 is bringing a new feature to current-gem for Season 2. Players will now be able to take advantage of The Park After Dark. 2K is rolling out the red carpet for players as things shift for Season 2. There are a whole lot of upgrades on the horizon for the next few months. In the game, users are encouraged to use their digital hoops skills to build their empire. Michael Jordan is a focal point for the fans as he set the template for the highest-end superstars in the league today. You really can't get to players having this kind of power without His Airness. So, by building rep and earning virtual currency, you can unlock new gear to show off on the Fall-themed courts. Or test your skills in the desert during Park After Dark. 2K has even promised other surprises that will take place over the course of Season 2. Check out what they had to say about the park addition down below:

