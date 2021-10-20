Who is the NFL's non-quarterback MVP after six weeks?

Barring a historic performance from a pass rusher or skill player, the 2021 NFL MVP will be a quarterback. Since 2007, 13 of the 14 award winners have been signal callers. The only exception was Adrian Peterson, who had to run for 2,097 yards in a year where former MVPs Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, and Drew Brees were all good, but not great enough to cancel each other out, allowing a running back to sneak in.

This season is primed to provide more of the same, even if Derrick Henry is on pace to break — or maybe shatter — Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record. Kyler Murray has the Arizona Cardinals off to a 6-0 start while completing nearly three quarters of his passes and averaging nearly nine yards per attempt. Josh Allen has the Buffalo Bills streaking after regaining his 2020 MVP-caliber form. Tom Brady, 44 years old, is on pace for more than 5,800 passing yards.

While a non-passer may not win the award, they could still be the most important piece of their team’s postseason hopes. Who fits that description?

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

Why he’s the most valuable non-QB in the game: Addressed here in detail, Henry is set to break the league’s single-season rushing and total yards from scrimmage records even without his trademark late-season surge. If he turns on the jets in Weeks 10-18 like he’s peaked in years past, voters may have no choice but to hand him MVP honors.

Why he’s not: Before Week 6 he didn’t even rank in the top 20 in yards per carry among qualified runners. He averages fewer yards after contact than Michael Carter, Mark Ingram, or Mike Davis. He’s on pace for his best season as a receiver but still averages only 23 receiving yards per game.

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Why he’s the most valuable non-QB in the game: Adams is the engine that drives the Packers’ passing offense. He’s the alpha and omega of Aaron Rodgers’ target tree. He leads the league in receiving yards (668) and is tied for the league lead in receptions (46) and first downs generated by a wideout or tight end (31). He only has one drop in six games.

This all happens despite Adams’ presence as the only above-average target in Green Bay’s arsenal. He has 66 targets this season; the next-closest wideout on the Pack’s roster is Marquez Valdes-Scantling … with 16. Opponents know what’s coming when Rodgers needs a big gain, yet have been unable to stop it. These haven’t been easy catches, either; his 12.3 average air yards per throw, 10.1 yards per target, and 14.5 yards per catch are all career highs.

Why he’s not: After scoring 18 touchdowns in 2020 he’s found the end zone only twice this season. For as good as he’s been, he hasn’t separated himself from the pack of the league’s top wideouts statistically — his numbers are roughly in line with guys like Tyreek Hill and Cooper Kupp.

Adams’ numbers mean more since there’s basically no one on the roster capable of being the 1.B to his 1.A like in LA or Kansas City, but he’s still not about to set any records. He’s currently on pace for a 130-catch, 1,893-yard campaign, which would be very, very good but not historic like Henry’s monster year.

Trevon Diggs, CB, Dallas Cowboys

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Why he’s the most valuable non-QB in the game: Diggs isn’t just on pace to set the NFL’s single-season interception record — he’s going to shatter it. He’s got seven picks in six games, including one in every game this fall and two pick-sixes. His interceptions have led to 29 Cowboy points — more than half the team’s +59 scoring differential in 2021.

In Week 6 he bailed out head coach Mike McCarthy with a pick-six that erased a missed field goal two plays earlier in a tight contest with the Patriots:

His massive improvement has taken a defense that ranked 23rd in DVOA and transformed it into a top 10 unit. The Cowboys have forced turnovers at a greater rate than anyone but the Bills in 2021. Diggs is the reason why.

Why he’s not: Diggs isn’t the biggest reason for the Cowboys’ 5-1 start; that’s Dak Prescott. While both are playing like All-Pros, Diggs’ impact is limited to passing downs on defense and he can be mitigated when opponents target the wideouts covered by Anthony Brown or Jourdan Lewis instead. Furthermore, he’s been less efficient once someone brings in the ball into his orbit; his five missed tackles this season are tied for the team-high in Dallas.

T.J. Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Why he’s the most valuable non-QB in the game: Myles Garrett leads the league in sacks, but more than half his total came against an overwhelmed Bears offensive line and rookie QB Justin Fields. Watt, who has seven sacks to Garrett’s eight, has more sacks per game (1.4 to 1.33) and has multiple sacks in three of his five games this season. That includes a game-sealing forced fumble from Geno Smith on Sunday night.

Missing a Sunday early in the season will hurt his chances to set the single-season sack record; at his current pace he’d settle in somewhere around 24 sacks in 17 games. The Steelers may need every one of those to stay afloat. Pittsburgh is 3-3 and trending upward despite an offense that can only be truly appreciated on a wood-paneled 21″ television with Seals and Crofts playing in the background.

Why he’s not: He’s the leader of a good, not great, defense. The Steelers have backslid in 2021, falling from Football Outsiders’ most efficient group last season to No. 9 through six weeks. Watt is so much more productive than the rest of his defense that an already high number of double-teams will likely only increase, flattening his stats and impact in general.

Watt also has competition across the league for top pass rusher honors. Garrett could steal his mantle with a little more consistency. Matt Judon has been the most explosive pass rusher the Patriots have had in a long, long time. Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn have set each other up for success in Chicago.

Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens

Why he’s the most valuable non-QB in the game: No kicker in the league is more reliable. Tucker has converted 13 of his 14 attempts in 2021, including the record-setter that smashed the Lions’ upset hopes to pieces in Week 3:

He’s made at least 89.7 percent of his kicks every year since 2016. He’s 45-63 (71.4 percent) from 50+ yards all time. The league average between 2019 and 2020 was 61 percent. He may not lead the NFL in kicks made or success rate through six weeks, but there’s no greater feeling of dread than watching Tucker trot onto the field when your team holds a two-point lead over the Ravens late in the fourth quarter.

Why he’s not: He’s a kicker. Those guys don’t win MVP unless things get especially weird. The only time it’s ever happened was in 1982 in a nine-game season cut short by a strike. Tucker is much better than Mark Moseley, but that doesn’t mean he’s gonna win the big award.