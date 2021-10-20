CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Trump golf course under criminal investigation

By Aaron Katersky
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNeD8_0cX80s7a00

The Westchester, New York, district attorney's office has had an ongoing criminal investigation into the Trump Organization's Westchester golf course, sources with direct knowledge of the matter tell ABC News.

The probe, which is separate from a similar, and broader, investigation by the Manhattan district attorney's office, has included records subpoenaed from Trump National Golf Club Westchester, as well as the town about 30 miles north of New York City where the course in located, sources said.

News of the Westchester DA's probe was first reported by the New York Times.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said the probe was the continuation of a "witch hunt" against former President Donald Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZlvV_0cX80s7a00
Mike Segar/Reuters, FILE - PHOTO: In this June 7, 2016 file photo a view of the clubhouse at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

"The Club's request for a review of its tax assessments was amicably resolved earlier this year and signed off by the Town Board, the Town Assessor, Special Counsel for the Town ... the Briarcliff Manor School District, the Office of the Westchester County Attorney and the Westchester County Supreme Court judge presiding over the matter," the spokesperson said. "Accordingly, the suggestion that anything was inappropriate is completely false and incredibly irresponsible. The witch hunt continues."

A spokesperson for Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah declined to comment.

The investigation marks the third probe by a prosecutorial office in Trump's home state of New York looking into the former president's business dealings.

In July, following a nearly two-year investigation, Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance charged the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, with tax fraud. Weisselberg and the company have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

MORE: Trump calls indictment against his company and long-serving CFO 'shameful' and a 'disgrace'

New York Attorney General Letitia James has been conducting a parallel probe into Trump's business dealings.

Among the issues being probed by investigators is how the Trump Organization has valued its holdings for tax purposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCC6m_0cX80s7a00
Mike Segar/Reuters - PHOTO: In this June 7, 2016 file photo a golf cart sits near the putting green at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

The Trump Organization owns or operates more than a dozen golf course worldwide. Earlier this year, following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S, Capitol, the PGA of America, the proprietors of one of golf's four major championship tournaments, announced it would move its 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Comments / 1489

E-Man
6d ago

It’s amazing after 6 years of investigations on Trump these democrats still have nothing. But let the tax payers pay for another investigation to find nothing. Apparently this democrat government is afraid of Trump.

Reply(151)
208
Kathie Sypula
7d ago

Good God don’t they have enough on the orange man, family and cohorts to send them all to prison? They had better not let them get away with their crimes.

Reply(107)
188
nowak.dennis
6d ago

leave Trump alone and quit the witch hunt. Instead start investigating Biden and his son hunter for selling out America and Americans and taking money from Ukraine and China.

Reply(111)
135
Related
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Briarcliff Manor, NY
CBS News

U.S. issues its first passport with an "X" gender marker to intersex Colorado resident

The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday. The advocacy organization GLAAD said later Wednesday the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Cyrus Vance
Person
Allen Weisselberg
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

NY AG Letitia James to announce run for governor: report

New York Attorney General Letitia James is planning announce a bid to become the state's next governor, with an official announcement coming as soon as Thursday, according to a report. "Attorney General Letitia James has made a decision regarding the governor’s race," James adviser Kimberly Peeler-Allen said. "She will be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

433K+
Followers
109K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy