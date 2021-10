Whether we call it The Beatles’ last or their penultimate album, the actual story of the bittersweet fall and finale of the Fab Four that is Let It Be need not be repeated here. The poetry of emotion overtold on behalf of a band’s breakup? That’s why God invented Peter Jackson and a streaming service that will recount their once-sorry tale over six long hours in documentary form next month. For our purposes, only the music counts: a curt album originally released in May 1970, and now epically expanded by Giles Martin—son of legendary producer George Martin, who was but one of the men behind the boards for its initial run, along with Glyn Johns and Phil Spector—to include rarities and live cuts.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO