Illinois Indoor Mask Mandate, Lifted by Holidays?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Maryland, Georgia, Mississippi, and Louisiana are being removed from Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory this week. There are now 41 states and two territories on the list. Every U.S. state and territory except California, Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, and Puerto Rico is on the travel advisory list. As many as eight additional states or territories – Alabama, New Jersey, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and the Virgin Islands – could be removed from the travel advisory next week, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. COVID-19 TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE: Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, and Mississippi...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO