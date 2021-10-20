CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7 fantasy football studs, duds and sleepers: D'Andre Swift should go off

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season is about to kick off on Thursday with a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

As always, we’re here to help with your weekly decisions with our fantasy lineup advice. Each week, we give you the studs (players with plus matchups due to the defense they’re facing or their team situation), duds (players with tougher matchups or who are in muddled roster situations at the moment) and sleepers (a player you might consider starting who could be in for a big week).

Here are the names we’ve got for Week 7, and as we always say, good luck!!

Studs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

He’s coming off the bye, he’s facing a really bad pass defense in the Dolphins and he’s shown signs of life in recent weeks. I’d be confident in starting him this week.

RB D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

He’s a football-catching machine. With the Lions more than likely trailing a lot against the Rams, I wouldn’t be shocked if he ended up with eight or nine catches.

WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

He’s seen seven or more targets in all but one of his games this season. WFT will be throwing a lot against the Packers this Sunday, so he should go off.

TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

I’m making a bet he scores against Las Vegas now that Zach Ertz is in Arizona. You should too.

Duds

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos

He’s injured, it’s a short week and the Browns defense is elite. Nope.

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

He’s banged up and the game script against the Packers is shaping up to be pass-heavy (which means it’s a J.D. McKissic game).

WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

He’s struggled lately and we all know the way to score against the Jets is to run a ton.

TE Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

I know, you’re tempted given that he’s got a good matchup against the Texans. But it’s his first game with the Cards and Arizona has so many receivers to feed.

Sleepers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

He looked pretty good last week in his return to the lineup against a bad Jaguars team. Now he faces a very vulnerable Falcons squad, which could mean a good week is in store.

RBs James Conner and Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals

Edmonds has rushed just 10 times in the past two weeks and the catches have gone down. But maybe he’ll get some extra playing time against the awful Texans? And Conner will likely be running all day.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Thirteen (!!) targets last week for 10 catches and two touchdowns. I’m not sure the rookie can do that again, but the numbers should be high against the Falcons.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team

He was a sleeper last week, and he’s a sleeper again after scoring last week and getting 15 targets in his past two games.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

