With the severe weather behind us the rest of the forecast will be focused on temperatures and winds. Windy conditions will remain in place today with winds sustained near 25 mph through the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire area from 11 am this morning through 7 pm tonight. Cyclonic flow associated with an upper level low moving east across the area will aid in an increase in cloud cover and ultimately, cooler afternoon temperatures. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s through the weekend. At the same time high pressure will begin to build in on the backside allowing for rain chances to fall to near 0 across the area, meaning much drier weather conditions for the weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO