Jerry F. Smith, 61 of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. There will be a private graveside service held at Fairview Cemetery Belle Center, Ohio Friday, October 15, 2021. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be sent to the Red Cross. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

KENTON, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO