PARLIER, CA — One day, Yorizane may be synonymous with almonds and California. So what is a Yorizane and what does it have to do with almonds?. Yorizane is a new self-pollinating almond variety developed by USDA's Agricultural Research Service with superb consumer traits such as size, color, and flavor. But it is Yorizane's ability to produce an abundant harvest of nuts without needing to be pollinated by insects or having another almond variety planted in the same orchard—unlike almost all other commercial trees — that makes it so important to California's $6-billion-a-year almond industry.

PARLIER, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO