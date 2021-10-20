CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFBT Wednesday Digest: Facebook to change its name; Former PUC head indicted

By Ted Andersen
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeanwhile, high-end Oakland meat seller Belcampo notified employees Monday that...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Facebook Is Reportedly Going to Change Its Corporate Name

What will Facebook’s new name be? The social giant, amid one of the worst PR crises in its 17-year history, is expected to announce a new name before the end of the month, according to a report by tech-news site The Verge, citing an anonymous source. Facebook’s new name is supposed to reflect CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s positioning of the company as moving beyond social media — into a developer of virtual “metaverse” experiences, per The Verge. Zuckerberg plans to talk about the new name at the Facebook Connect conference on Oct. 28, but the new corporate name could be announced before then, according...
INTERNET
techviral.net

Facebook to Change its Name to Focus on Metaverse

Facebook is planning to rebrand the company name to mainly focus on Metaverse. The CEO Mark Zuckerberg will announce a new name on October 28 at the company’s annual Connect conference. On Sunday, Facebook announced its plans about investing in Europe for the next five years to build the metaverse,...
INTERNET
deseret.com

The real reason why Facebook is changing its name

Facebook, the social networking platform, may soon change its name and brand amid widespread of controversy. The Verge reports that Facebook is planning to change its company name “to reflect its focus on building the metaverse.”. The change could come as early as next week. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will...
INTERNET
Beta News

Is Facebook about to change its name... and does it matter?

Over the years, Mark Zuckerberg has shared various visions for the future including getting the entire world online. His latest idea is that of the metaverse, a far more immersive, connected experience that blends the realms of virtual reality and the internet. While details of quite what Facebook's plans for...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Sfbt
WBEC AM

Aiming For An Image Makeover, Facebook Is Changing Its Name

Taking a cue from what Kanye West did earlier this week, Facebook is planning to rename itself. The Verge reported on Tuesday that the social media giant will be changing its name in order to reflect its increasing focus on the metaverse. Citing a source with direct knowledge of the...
INTERNET
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
Only In Northern California

The Tiny Restaurant In Northern California That Serves Mexican Food To Die For

When you’re in the mood for Mexican food, there’s no better place to go than the restaurant that’s been a staple in Northern California for decades. Vallejo’s Restaurant has been serving it up in the state’s capital city since 1983. Tucked away in two unassuming locations, the restaurant is known for cookin’ up Mexican favorites in a homey setting. If you love Mexican food, you simply have to try it. Check ’em out:
SACRAMENTO, CA
Shropshire Star

Households fall victim to mystery Amazon parcel ‘brushing’ scam

Which? said it was concerned at the number of households reporting receiving a mystery Amazon package at their home address. More than one million UK households may have fallen victim to a scam known as “brushing” after receiving mystery Amazon parcels designed to boost the rankings of third party sellers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
techgig.com

Google bans 150 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Porch acquires Colorado-based mortgage tech company for $90M

Seattle-based home services software company Porch Group (Nasdaq: PRCH) is making another acquisition, this time buying the Boulder, Colorado-based mortgage tech company Floify. Porch is paying $80 million in cash and $10 million in stock for the acquisition, which has closed. With the acquisition announcement Wednesday, Porch has announced more...
BOULDER, CO

