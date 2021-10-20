CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Star Quarterback Baker Mayfield Won't Play Against Broncos

By James Rapien
CINCINNATI — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won't play on Thursday night against the Broncos. The star signal-caller is dealing with a torn left labrum, which he was hoping to play through, but the short week prevented that from happening.

"Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win," head coach Kevin Stefanski told Browns.com. "Baker fought really hard to play, he's a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn't make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible."

Mayfield had made 51 consecutive starts dating back to his rookie season in 2018.

Cleveland is 3-3 this season. They've lost two games in a row. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are out because of injuries and Odell Beckham Jr. could miss Thursday's matchup too.

The Browns are 3-point home favorites in the matchup according to the SI SportsBook.

