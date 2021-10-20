CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-October Edition: Five targets who are most likely to commit to Florida

By Donavon Keiser • GatorsTerritory
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Early National Signing Day approaches, the Gators must...

florida.rivals.com

FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

Alabama moves up again in AP, coaches polls

Nine days before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released Nov. 2, Alabama moved up to No. 3 in Sunday’s AFCA coaches poll and the Associated Press poll. It is the second consecutive week the Tide has risen after falling to No. 5 after its loss to Texas A&M. Alabama beat Tennessee on Saturday by 28 points, which was enough for voters to move them ahead of Oklahoma. The Sooners fell to No. 4 in both polls after a 35-23 win at Kansas.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Is Ed Orgeron hinting at a forfeit of next week’s Alabama game?

Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
ALABAMA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Transfer Tracker: 2020 5-star QB enters portal

Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The transfer portal never stops grinding. After a year of rumors, 2020 five-star quarterback Harrison Bailey decided that his time at Tennessee had ended as he officially entered the portal on Wednesday afternoon. Recruiting: Bailey committed to Tennessee at the conclusion of his junior...
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Alabama vs LSU Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are three possible scenarios for which time slot the Alabama game against LSU is played on November 6. A home matchup this season, the Crimson Tide will either play at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Alabama LB target Shemar James de-commits from Florida

Florida is down a commitment as four-star linebacker Shemar James reopened his recruitment and de-committed from the Gators on Wednesday morning. The Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy product, a major Alabama target, had been pledged to UF since the summer when he made a somewhat surprising announcement following an official visit Gainesville.
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit Free Press

First look: Michigan at Michigan State odds and lines

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) and No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (7-0, 4-0) will lock horns in a rivalry battle Saturday in East Lansing. Kickoff in the top-10 tussle from Spartan Stadium is slated for noon ET. Below, we look at the Michigan vs. Michigan State odds and lines; check back for our college football picks and predictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

How To Watch: FSU commits and targets in HSFB action

Florida State's commitments and recruiting targets are back at it for another week of high school football. Noles247 has you covered with where and when each FSU pledge and target is playing over the next few days. We've also provided some stream links when available. QB commit AJ Duffy:. Game:...
FLORIDA STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

Five LSU commitments that Florida State should pursue

The shocking news out of college football this weekend was the announcement that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will not return to the program in 2021. The timing was even more surprising as the Tigers had just pulled off an upset win over No.
FLORIDA STATE
Gator Country

Jayden Gibson commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators picked up their 15th commitment on Wednesday afternoon when they picked up an instate receiver. Receiver Jayden Gibson (6-5, 185, Winter Garden, FL. West Orange) committed to Florida over Georgia, Miami and a host of others. “Without further a due, I will be taking my talents to...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Scarlet Nation

Who's the next Georgia commit?

It's been an eventful 48 hours in the world of Georgia recruiting. Monday night saw four-star offensive lineman Aliou Bah commit to the Bulldogs, after recently decommitting from Florida State. Roughly 24 hours later, Luther Burden picked Missouri over the Dawgs and Bama. After those two decisions, what now? UGASports...
GEORGIA STATE
Parsons Sun

Five-star receiver Burden commits to Missouri

In the midst of an otherwise forgettable and regressive season for Missouri, a glimmer of hope for the future emerged Tuesday. In a St. Louis gym, five-star East St. Louis receiver Luther Burden picked up a pair of hats with logos of traditional college football powers Georgia and Alabama on the front.
MISSOURI STATE

