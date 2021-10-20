Mid-October Edition: Five targets who are most likely to commit to Florida

Nine days before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released Nov. 2, Alabama moved up to No. 3 in Sunday’s AFCA coaches poll and the Associated Press poll. It is the second consecutive week the Tide has risen after falling to No. 5 after its loss to Texas A&M. Alabama beat Tennessee on Saturday by 28 points, which was enough for voters to move them ahead of Oklahoma. The Sooners fell to No. 4 in both polls after a 35-23 win at Kansas.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO