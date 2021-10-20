Charles Barkley has strong words on Kyrie Irving situation: 'You get [vaccinated] for other people'

Charles Barkley took aim at vaccine hesitancy Tuesday night, singling out Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who has refused to be vaccinated and who may sit out the upcoming season, as selfish. Barkley said, “First of all, you don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people. I got vaccinated, and I can’t wait to get the booster. You get vaccinated for your family first, you get vaccinated for your teammates second. That’s what bothers me about the whole thing. I think everybody should get vaccinated. I’m proud of the Nets for putting their foot down, saying ‘No we’re not going to deal with this half on, half off.’ [Irving] is still going to make $17 million sitting at home.” Barkley also disputed comparisons between Irving and Muhammad Ali: “First of all, don’t compare anybody to Ali.”

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO