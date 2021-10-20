CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charles Barkley has strong words on Kyrie Irving situation: 'You get [vaccinated] for other people'

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Barkley never holds back, and this time, while talking about Kyrie Irving and the population getting the COVID-19 vaccine. "You don't...

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 2

Puerto Rico??
7d ago

that logic makes absolutely no sense, the vaccine in itself doesn't make sense. I don't agree with almost 100% of what he says or does but on this I'm glad he's standing his ground and not caving in on the garbage logic Barkley and those who have his opinion do.

Reply
2
Related
The Oregonian

Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Floyd Mayweather Reacts To The Situation With Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has been the subject of criticism these last few months for his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The decision has put the star point guard at odds with the New York City mandate and with the Brooklyn Nets, who have refused to let him be with the team as a half-participant.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Kyrie Irving
Chronicle

Duke men's basketball assistant coach Nolan Smith shares thoughts on Kyrie Irving vaccine situation

Duke men's basketball assistant coach Nolan Smith took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the current Kyrie Irving COVID-19 vaccine situation with the Brooklyn Nets. Early Tuesday, the Nets announced that Irving would no longer be allowed to participate in team activities until he was vaccinated. Irving and the Nets had went weeks without explicitly answering whether Irving was vaccinated, but Nets general manager Sean Marks cleared up any confusion on the matter Tuesday when The New York Times asked if Irving was vaccinated.
NBA
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Charles Barkley Sounds Off on Kyrie Irving and Vaccine Hesitancy

Charles Barkley took aim at vaccine hesitancy Tuesday night, singling out Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who has refused to be vaccinated and who may sit out the upcoming season, as selfish. Barkley said, “First of all, you don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people. I got vaccinated, and I can’t wait to get the booster. You get vaccinated for your family first, you get vaccinated for your teammates second. That’s what bothers me about the whole thing. I think everybody should get vaccinated. I’m proud of the Nets for putting their foot down, saying ‘No we’re not going to deal with this half on, half off.’ [Irving] is still going to make $17 million sitting at home.” Barkley also disputed comparisons between Irving and Muhammad Ali: “First of all, don’t compare anybody to Ali.”
NBA
Washington Post

Kyrie Irving’s self-pitying refusal to get vaccinated is pathetic and dangerous

Kyrie Irving is a thrillingly talented basketball player, a former Rookie of the Year, a seven-time All-Star and a gold medalist for Team USA. But I look forward to not watching him work his magic this season — as long as he refuses to do the right thing and get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games
fox40jackson.com

Nets’ Kyrie Irving has no plans to get vaccinated, sources reveal why: report

The Brooklyn Nets banned Kyrie Irving from all team activities on Tuesday until he can meet the requirements to fully participate, but sources close to the star player revealed the reason behind his hesitancy, according to one report. Sources told The Athletic that Irving does not plan on getting vaccinated...
NBA
The Spun

Former NBA Coach Has 1 Problem With Kyrie Irving Situation

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy does not support Kyrie Irving in his decision to go unvaccinated. But he’s more concerned about a much broader issue. Van Gundy, most recently head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, took to Twitter on Monday to voice a complaint about the NBA’s stance on players getting vaccinated.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Stan Van Gundy Questions Why Kyrie Irving Can't Play Without Being Vaccinated While Other Players Can: "Other Players Have Made The Same Decision To Remain Unvaccinated And Get To Play"

All is not right in Brooklyn when it comes to Kyrie Irving. After the Nets announced last week that Kyrie would not be an active participant for the team until he decides to get vaccinated, Irving took to social media to clarify his stance but doubling down on his decision not take the vaccine.
NBA
Audacy

Kyrie Irving speaks out about his situation on Instagram Live

Kyrie Irving finally broke his silence on his situation, going on Instagram Live just after 11 p.m. Wednesday night for a 20-minute session where he explained why he is against the NYC mandate for NBA players in town to be vaccinated to play. “I’m a human being. I have emotions,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy