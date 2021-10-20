Yard Waste Collection Ends November 29

If it didn’t grow in your yard, it doesn’t belong in your Brown Cart!. Join the “Brown Cart Brigade” by following this rule: Never place trash in your Brown Cart. Only grass clippings, leaves, tree limbs up to 3 feet long, weeds and garden waste should go in your Brown Cart. Our Earth Centre team processes your yard waste to create the amazing, award-winning GOLD GROW biosolids compost. This means NO TRASH in your Brown Cart—including diapers, the wrapped newspaper on your driveway, landscaping material, plant containers, flower pots ... or any inorganic item. Trash in your Brown Cart increases the cost of making GOLD GROW compost and can decrease its quality!

SAINT PETERS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO