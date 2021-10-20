CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yard Waste Collection Ends November 29

grandviewheights.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Service Department will be collecting yard waste through November and...

www.grandviewheights.gov

newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford Solid Waste, Recycling, Yard Waste schedule changes due to Nor-easter

As a result of the Storm that the area sustained, Trash, Recycling and Yard Waste, may not have been collected in areas due to downed trees and power lines. The City of New Bedford will be allowing Trash/Recycling Routes for only Wednesday of next week to put out additional trash bags on the ground for pickup. The number of bags will be associated with the size and number of trash carts assigned per address or parcel.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
97.9 KICK FM

Yard Waste Pick Up In Quincy Season To End

If you’ve driven around Quincy you might start seeing lots more of the yard waste bags as leaves start to fall. If you have yard waste picked up, the season will soon be coming to an end. I feel like I bag more and more leaves each year, so I...
QUINCY, IL
WCIA

City of Springfield announces fall yard waste, branch disposal procedures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Springfield has announced the dates and procedures for residents to dispose of yard waste and tree branches this fall. The city’s bi-weekly yard waste/leaf curbside pickup program runs until the end of March 2022. Grass clippings, leaves, weeds, plant trimmings and small twigs are considered yard waste and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wtaw.com

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event is Saturday

The Twin Oaks Landfill Household Hazardous Waste collection event this Saturday. Danielle Ruiz says throwing away e-waste, chemicals and medications into your personal trash can cause transportation hazards. “Some of the waste could be ignitable in transport to the landfill or once it is out here in the landfill,” says...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAX

Free yard waste drop-off begins Nov. 1

Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s “no sticker”, bi-weekly yard waste/leaf curbside pick-up program runs until the end of March, 2022. For residents interested in DROPPING OFF their yard waste, the fall six-week free drop off program will begin Monday, November 1 and go through Saturday, December 11. Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
forest-lake.mn.us

YARD WASTE SERVICES UPDATE

Republic Services is reminding customers who receive the Yard Waste pickup, that the 2021 yard waste season is coming to an end. The last week of yard waste collection will occur during the week of November 22nd - 26th. Please be sure to have your yard waste container out and curbside on your normal scheduled collection day. Thank you for participating in the curbside yard waste program and we look forward to serving you again next season.
FOREST LAKE, MN
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County shifting to paper bags for yard waste collection

In a move to improve the sustainability of the county’s waste management system, Baltimore County will shift from plastic to paper bags for yard waste collection. The Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation last week announced the transition. Beginning on April 1, 2022, the county will require all...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Canton Repository

Lake Township trustees set yard-waste site closing and reopening dates

ACTION: Set closing date for yard-waste site for 2021 and opening date for 2022. DISCUSSION: Trustees said they are closing the site later this year because the leaves haven’t dropped, and it will be a late season. The later date will give cardholders a chance to dump their leaves. The...
POLITICS
newschannel20.com

Household hazardous waste collection to take place in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will resume Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) collections this fall. These collections allow Illinoisans to safely dispose of unused or leftover household products for free. A one-day collection will take place in Springfield from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thevalleyledger.com

ALLENTOWN – CITY YARD WASTE/LEAF COLLECTION SCHEDULE

YARD WASTE DROP-OFF The last regularly scheduled day for the Yard Waste Site at 1401 Oxford Drive to be open is Saturday, November 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Yard Waste Site will also be open on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. weather permitting.
ALLENTOWN, PA
shrewsburyma.gov

Got Leaves??? - Yard Waste Drop off Event 10/23/2021

Got leaves and yard waste you would like to dispose of? The Town of Shrewsbury Department of Public Works is hosting TWO (2) additional yard waste drop-off events. The first event will be held this Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Old Beal School (rear parking lot) from 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM.
SHREWSBURY, MA
superhits1027.com

Mason City reminds residents open burning of yard waste not allowed

MASON CITY — City of Mason City officials are reminding residents that open burning of yard waste within the city limits is prohibited. The city will pick up bagged leaves or clippings and bundled branches free of charge on your regular garbage pickup day between April 1st and November 30th, subject to favorable weather conditions. The bags need to be 30 gallon or less in size, made of biodegradable paper, and not filled with more than 50 pounds. Yard waste bags are available at grocery, hardware and retail stores.
MASON CITY, IA
nwillinoisnews.com

Open Burn and Curbside Pickup of Yard Waste Dates Set

City of Galena Fire Department issued the following announcement on Oct. 13. The Galena City Council voted on October 12 to approve a four-day open burning period of residential yard waste this fall. Fire Chief, Bob Conley, announced today that the open burn dates will be November 4-7 with rain dates of November 11-14. Burning will only be allowed during the rain dates if conditions are too wet to burn during the November 11-14 period.
GALENA, IL
stpetersmo.net

FALL YARD WASTE TIPS

If it didn’t grow in your yard, it doesn’t belong in your Brown Cart!. Join the “Brown Cart Brigade” by following this rule: Never place trash in your Brown Cart. Only grass clippings, leaves, tree limbs up to 3 feet long, weeds and garden waste should go in your Brown Cart. Our Earth Centre team processes your yard waste to create the amazing, award-winning GOLD GROW biosolids compost. This means NO TRASH in your Brown Cart—including diapers, the wrapped newspaper on your driveway, landscaping material, plant containers, flower pots ... or any inorganic item. Trash in your Brown Cart increases the cost of making GOLD GROW compost and can decrease its quality!
SAINT PETERS, MO
kiss951.com

Free Paper Bags Today for Yard Waste in Charlotte

Earlier this year the City of Charlotte issued a newspaper bag mandate for yard waste. As a result of the new order, Solid Waste Services will no longer collect plastic bags with yard waste. The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services is offering free paper bags to Charlotte residents collecting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecantoncitizen.com

NSP: Proper yard waste disposal is important

The Neponset Stormwater Partnership is encouraging residents to rake up their leaves this fall to reduce water pollution and prevent flooding. According to the NSP, the problem isn’t the leaves themselves; it’s what people do with their leaves and the way the stormwater infrastructure works. Freshly fallen leaves contain a...
CANTON, MA
Canton Repository

Canal Fulton reopens yard waste drop-off site

KEY ACTION: Heard that the yard waste drop-off site has reopened for residents of Canal Fulton and Lawrence Township to dispose of their yard debris. DISCUSSION: A key card, which may be bought at City Hall, is needed to access the site, which is open every day from 7 a.m. to dusk. Leaves are not accepted. The city provides leaf pickup for residents who rake leaves to the curb. Leaf pickup has begun for this fall.
CANAL FULTON, OH
Bradford Era

2021 electronics & household hazardous waste collection results in McKean County

The McKean County Conservation District hosted two electronics and household hazardous waste collections in 2021. Residents of McKean County brought over 45,000 lbs of electronics, such as televisions and computers, as well as chemicals like cleaners and pesticides through these collections. The McKean County Conservation District would like to thank...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA

