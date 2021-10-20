CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avery Dennison reaffirms commitment to RFID market

Cover picture for the articleAvery Dennison has long invested in solutions for the RFID marketplace, and that trend will not slow down any time soon. The substrate and adhesive specialist added to its capabilities in 2020 with the acquisition of Smartrac, and product development has been robust since that time. Avery Dennison’s global...

