Utah State

On A Clear Day You Can See For Miles At The Primrose Overlook In Utah

By Daniella DiRienzo
 7 days ago

When in search of spectacular sweeping views, don’t overlook Primrose Overlook! Located along a short trail, a visit to the overlook is the perfect outdoor adventure. The best part of all, though, is the end view, which is equal parts expansive and breathtaking.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Sweeping views of Mount Timpanogos, Deer Creek Reservoir, and Heber City await at Primrose Overlook in Provo!
Accessing the overlook is a breeze. Simply take the Horse Flat Trail up American Fork Canyon.
At 3.2 miles round-trip, it’s a fairly short trail.
It’s also an easy trail. Aside from slight inclines at the beginning and end, it’s relatively flat.
Though the best views are reserved for the end of the hike, there are lovely sights throughout, particularly in the summer when wildflowers are in bloom and in the fall when foliage dots the landscape.
The first part of the trail winds through a lush forest.
Eventually, the forest opens up into a sprawling meadow, which boasts beautiful mountainside views.
The trail comes to an end at Primrose Overlook, where you’ll be treated to sweeping vistas of some well-known sites.
Timp Falls and Mount Timpanogos will be to the south, while Heber and Midway will be to the east.

So, are you ready to trek to Primrose Overlook? We thought so! Click here for more info on the Horse Flat Trail.

So, did you know about this overlook in Utah? Ever visited Primrose Overlook? If so, what’d you think of the hike to the overlook? What about the views? Tell us!

This isn’t the only place you can soak up great views in Utah. Click here for an AirBnB that boasts unforgettable vistas.

Only In Utah

When And Where To Expect Utah’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Fall is one of the most scenic times of the year to visit Utah. In addition to being an ideal time to enjoy cooler weather and check out the National Parks, late September through early October is the perfect season for viewing stunning foliage in Utah too. As one of the larger states in the […] The post When And Where To Expect Utah’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

This Beautiful Canyonlands Trail In Utah Will Take You To The Original Roadside Ruin

It is barely an exaggeration to say that every step toward the Roadside Ruin covers one year of history. The short, easy trail in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park takes you to a masonry feature that’s more than 700 years old. The Puebloan storage granary has remained in remarkably good condition structurally through the centuries. The […] The post This Beautiful Canyonlands Trail In Utah Will Take You To The Original Roadside Ruin appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Most People Have No Idea Just How Unique This Village In Utah Truly Is

Located in the southeast part of the state, Bluff is a tiny village in Utah with under 500 residents. Although Bluff is small in size, you’ll be surprised by how much there is to see and explore when you plan a day outing to this unique village in Utah. If you’re curious to know more, […] The post Most People Have No Idea Just How Unique This Village In Utah Truly Is appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Camp Floyd Might Just Be The Most Haunted Park In Utah

Camp Floyd was an army outpost hosting the largest concentration of troops in the United States between 1858 to 1861. The Camp is also known for having been an outpost for the Pony Express. Travelers often spent the night at a local inn during their journey. Camp Floyd may be just the right amount of […] The post Camp Floyd Might Just Be The Most Haunted Park In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State.
UTAH STATE
Only In Utah

Only In Utah

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Utah is for people who LOVE the Beehive State. We publish one Utah article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

