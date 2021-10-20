On A Clear Day You Can See For Miles At The Primrose Overlook In Utah

When in search of spectacular sweeping views, don’t overlook Primrose Overlook! Located along a short trail, a visit to the overlook is the perfect outdoor adventure. The best part of all, though, is the end view, which is equal parts expansive and breathtaking.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Sweeping views of Mount Timpanogos, Deer Creek Reservoir, and Heber City await at Primrose Overlook in Provo!

Accessing the overlook is a breeze. Simply take the Horse Flat Trail up American Fork Canyon.

At 3.2 miles round-trip, it’s a fairly short trail.

It’s also an easy trail. Aside from slight inclines at the beginning and end, it’s relatively flat.

Though the best views are reserved for the end of the hike, there are lovely sights throughout, particularly in the summer when wildflowers are in bloom and in the fall when foliage dots the landscape.

The first part of the trail winds through a lush forest.

Eventually, the forest opens up into a sprawling meadow, which boasts beautiful mountainside views.

The trail comes to an end at Primrose Overlook, where you’ll be treated to sweeping vistas of some well-known sites.

Timp Falls and Mount Timpanogos will be to the south, while Heber and Midway will be to the east.

So, are you ready to trek to Primrose Overlook? We thought so! Click here for more info on the Horse Flat Trail.

So, did you know about this overlook in Utah? Ever visited Primrose Overlook?

