From what I read, Edge cluster is actually optional for both T0 and T1 gateways...I am certain for T1 but I am not 100% sure about T0... Say I only have a one-tier NSX. When I create the T0 Gateway, I did not select the edge cluster as it is not marked as mandetory field... But when I go back to edit the T0 that I just created, NSX Manage auto selects the Edge Cluster (I can also see NSX Manager created a Gateway firewall associated to this new T0)...This tells me that Edge is kinda required for T0. But I could also remove the edge cluster from the T0 and save...There is no error...

SOFTWARE ・ 19 HOURS AGO