Married during the pandemic, Joseph and Emily Ferlazzo were supposed to be celebrating their first wedding anniversary with a scenic Vermont camping trip. The couple left Northfield, New Hampshire, on Friday, October 15th, driving the converted bus that was also their home, which they lived in on Emily’s parents’ property. They traveled a little more than two hours to Bolton, Vermont, a rural town in the western foothills of the Green Mountains, 30 miles east of Burlington and the shores of Lake Champlain. Joseph’s sister and her boyfriend had rented an Airbnb nearby.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO