CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Grease’ Stars Appeared During ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Grease Week

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ou5Bs_0cX7nZ3S00

This week on Dancing With the Stars, the contestants performed dance numbers to songs from the iconic musical film Grease. To make the night even more special, some stars from Grease appeared during the episode to cheer on the contestants and share memories from working on the film.

Olivia Jade, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, danced to “Summer Nights.” According to Fox News, “‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kenya Moore danced to “There Are Worse Things I Could Do,” Melanie C to “You’re The One That I Want,” Cody Rigsby to “We Go Together,” Jimmie Allen to “Sandy,” Suni Lee to “Born to Hand Jive,” Mike “The Miz” Mizanin to “Greased Lightnin,’” Melora Hardin to “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” and Iman Shumpert to “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ ‘Grease’ night was a hit with a few special guests

JoJo Siwa received a perfect score for her performance to “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise).” While the night was full of Grease music, it was also full of guest stars. Olivia Newton-John appeared several times to share memories of the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOR6m_0cX7nZ3S00
GREASE, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta, 1978, (c) Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

Frankie Avalon (Teen Angel) performed “Beauty School Dropout,” which Amanda Kloots danced to. Didi Conn (Frenchie) also appeared during the fun episode. It was truly a great night for all except the contestant who was eliminated. After a tough deliberation from the judges, former Spice Girl Mel C was ultimately eliminated this week. Check out the opening number from the show below and tell us, which was your favorite performance of the night?

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

DWTS' Olivia Jade inundated with love after heartbreaking new episode

Social media personality Olivia Jade's journey on Dancing with the Stars has been quite the rollercoaster, starting slow but eventually becoming one of the favorites to win with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy. However, the beauty influencer had an emotional moment on the show's newest episode as she recalled their lowest...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Dee
Person
Frankie Avalon
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
The Miz
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Didi Conn
Person
Iman Shumpert
Person
Melora Hardin
ETOnline.com

JoJo Siwa on 'DWTS' Rehearsal Moment That Brought Her to Tears and Why Her 'Grease' Dance Is So Important

The chills were multiplying on Dancing With the Stars! It was Grease Night on the ABC show, and the contestants' routines were all in honor of the iconic musical. Only ET's Lauren Zima was invited to the camera blocking for Grease Night, and was able to surprise the contestants and their pro partners with a special message from Sandy herself, Olivia Newton-John, who made an appearance on DWTS in addition to her Grease co-stars, Frankie Avalon and Didi Conn!
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Dance#Greased#Fox News
HollywoodLife

Sonja Morgan & Lookalike Daughter Quincy Stun In Photoshoot For Her 21st Birthday — Watch

Sonja Morgan posed with daughter Quincy for her 21st birthday photoshoot and fans couldn’t tell who was who!. We know “ageless” was a term co-opted by The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Ramona Singer for her skincare business, but her RHONY co-star, Sonja Morgan, continues to fully embody that sentiment. The 57-year-old posed with her daughter, Quincy, 21, in an Instagram video on Thursday, October 7 to celebrate Quincy’s 21st birthday, and fans pointed out how gorgeous Sonja looked as well!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Adds Very Special Guest to 'Grease' Night

Dancing With the Stars celebrates the songs of the movie Grease on Monday, and no tribute to the movie would be complete without one of its stars. Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in the movie, will make a special appearance during the episode. Dancing With the Stars producers also found two other important Grease stars to watch the 11 remaining duos dance to songs from the movie.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
tvinsider.com

‘Dancing With the Stars’: A Tribute to ‘Grease’ Brings a Shocking Elimination (RECAP)

“Grease is The Word” on Episode 6 of Dancing With the Stars, as the show celebrated the halfway point of Season 30 with its first-ever Grease Night! The remaining 11 pairs threw on their leather jackets and poodle skirts for theatrical performances to the film’s iconic soundtrack. Olivia Newton-John and Didi Conn (aka Sandy and Frenchie) made special appearances to wish the competitors good luck, along with the Teen Angel himself, Frankie Avalon, dropping in to perform “Beauty School Dropout” live in the ballroom!
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

The Cast Of ‘The Fall Guy’ Then And Now

Colt Seavers was known as The Fall Guy of Hollywood, a stuntman who uses his skills and knowledge of stunt effects to moonlight as a bounty hunter – so watch out, Duane Chapman! “This is the story of one of America’s great unsung heroes,” the cast of The Fall Guy. Colt himself was known for using his gorgeous striped GMC 4X4 pickup to help nab fugitives or innocent persons needed for questioning. Sometimes the trouble would find him, even coming from space to do so.
TV SERIES
WKTV

'Dancing With the Stars' has a double elimination for Disney Week

"Dancing with the Stars" had a double elimination on Tuesday night. Brian Austin Green and Matt James were sent home during the Disney-themed week, with Green and his pro partner Sharna Burgess coming in last place for their routines on "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and "Pirates of the Caribbean."
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars Recap: Grease Night Brings the Season's First Shocker

Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars can only be described as systematic, hydromatic, and y’know what, while we’re at it? Ultramatic, too. The ABC competition traded in Mickey Mouse ears for Pink Ladies jackets on Week 5, in celebration of the movie musical Grease. And since we’re about halfway through the competition, it seems about time for a shocking elimination, which went down at the end of the broadcast. First, let’s recap the evening’s routines: Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy (Foxtrot to “Summer Nights,” pictured): The downside of these Grease homages is that the songs didn’t always quite suit the styles given to...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

See Which Pair Went Home on Dancing With the Stars' Grease Night

Dancing With the Stars had us a blast with its tribute to Grease, but then the elimination happened so fast. Don't worry—we'll tell you more. On Monday, Oct. 18, the ABC competition series celebrated Grease Night, as the pairs dressed up to channel the 1978 hit film with appropriate costumes and song choices. As E! News exclusively reported, actress Olivia Newton-John made an appearance to offer her perspective as the original movie's Sandy, while Didi Conn and Frankie Avalon—who starred in the film as Frenchy and Teen Angel, respectively—participated in the episode as well. Didi offered pointers to Amanda Kloots, and Frankie sang "Beauty School...
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy