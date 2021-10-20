‘Grease’ Stars Appeared During ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Grease Week

This week on Dancing With the Stars, the contestants performed dance numbers to songs from the iconic musical film Grease. To make the night even more special, some stars from Grease appeared during the episode to cheer on the contestants and share memories from working on the film.

Olivia Jade, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, danced to “Summer Nights.” According to Fox News, “‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kenya Moore danced to “There Are Worse Things I Could Do,” Melanie C to “You’re The One That I Want,” Cody Rigsby to “We Go Together,” Jimmie Allen to “Sandy,” Suni Lee to “Born to Hand Jive,” Mike “The Miz” Mizanin to “Greased Lightnin,’” Melora Hardin to “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” and Iman Shumpert to “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ ‘Grease’ night was a hit with a few special guests

JoJo Siwa received a perfect score for her performance to “Look At Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise).” While the night was full of Grease music, it was also full of guest stars. Olivia Newton-John appeared several times to share memories of the film.

GREASE, Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta, 1978, (c) Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection

Frankie Avalon (Teen Angel) performed “Beauty School Dropout,” which Amanda Kloots danced to. Didi Conn (Frenchie) also appeared during the fun episode. It was truly a great night for all except the contestant who was eliminated. After a tough deliberation from the judges, former Spice Girl Mel C was ultimately eliminated this week. Check out the opening number from the show below and tell us, which was your favorite performance of the night?