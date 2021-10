After previewing bigger changes in September, Google Search is now getting a nifty little notification feature that will help you “learn a new word every day.”. One of Search’s many built-in tools is a dictionary. Over the years, it has expanded to let you see definitions in different contexts/fields and learn how to pronounce with a visual tool, as well as the ability to “Practice” live using a microphone.

