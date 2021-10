As the fall 2021 season progresses, the San Diego Mesa College Women’s Volleyball team has garnered a record of 11-4, taking down opponents with no sign of slowing down. The Olympians, who have just under 10 games left in the season, made a statement with their 3-1 victory over MiraCosta, giving them win number 12. Head Coach Bobbie Jo Stall has been very impressed with her team after going 9-2 in the month of September, noting “We have a very talented group of ladies that have a lot of potential. When everyone is connecting and working together, we have some very good volleyball being displayed. We scheduled a tough pre-season which ultimately made us better for the long haul.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO