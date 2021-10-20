CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

A Planet Rich In Symbols

fluxblog.org
 9 days ago

“Dance of Gurus” almost tricks you into thinking it’s a straight ahead rock song in the style of The Cars for the first 30 seconds or so before veering off into...

www.fluxblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
musicomh.com

Lone – Always Inside Your Head

Akoya is utterly drenched in reverb, Morgane’s vocals bouncing off a luscious bassline and complimented by various dubby effects (including a Smoke City sample?), while InLove2 uses the titular refrain to lend focus to the mid-tempo house groove, washed out yet centre-stage. Unfortunately the opening track is not the best advertisement of what’s to come, as Hidden By Horizons never turns its promising moments into anything noteworthy.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

DVD REVIEW: Armored Saint – Symbol Of Salvaton Live

It’s been thirty years since Symbol of Salvation (Metal Blade Records) first landed on record shelves around the world and to celebrate, LA metallers Armored Saint present Symbol of Salvation Live (Metal Blade), a show recorded at New York’s Gramercy Theatre in 2018 where the 1991 classic was played in its entirety to an overjoyed and packed house.
MUSIC
fluxblog.org

To The End Of It

The most striking sound in “Prester John” is the element of it that sounds the least like Animal Collective as we’ve known them for the past 20 years – a central keyboard riff that’s crisp, clean, and traditionally groovy. It’s one of the most normal sounds I can remember showing up on any of their records but it ends up feeling like the weirdest part of a song that’s otherwise working with very classic Animal Collective approaches to musical textures, ambiance, and vocal harmonies. The vocal parts – mainly sung by Panda Bear – are lovely in a way that feels very casual and lived-in, which I suppose is a result of this song having been mutating through various live incarnations over the past few years. Revision through live iteration has been a big part of the group’s process all along but at this stage where the final studio rendition can feel confident and organic rather than tight and overworked, which I think happened on a lot of their last two proper Animal Collective albums. With this they’ve circled back to the earnest loveliness of the Merriweather Post Pavilion era but with far less reliance on the haziness of heavily processed sounds and extreme reverb.
MUSIC
kpcw.org

Rich Rector

Rich Rector is the host of Rich Tones Curated Jazz. A one hour journey into the wonderful world of jazz music. Tonight We Feature Some Amazing Women Jazz Players!. We discover Kansas City's Jazz District and the Origins of BeBop. Jazzy Beatles - October 1, 2021. ,. Familiar Beatles Tunes...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Symbols#Punk#Drama#Eccentric#Bandcamp
coast1045.com

Olivia Rodrigo releases the video for her latest single “Traitor”

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the video for “Traitor,” the second track from her debut album ‘Sour.’ Rodrigo previously released a performance of “Traitor” from the ‘Sour Prom Concert Film’ last summer, however, this is the official video for the track. “Traitor” is the fourth single from Sour, which was released...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
MarketRealist

Multimillionaire Barry Weiss, Star of Reality Show "Storage Wars," Is Set To Return This Season

Barry Weiss, who rose to fame as one of the stars of A&E reality show Storage Wars, hasn’t been on the show for a few years. According to a recent trailer for Season 14 of the series, 70-year-old Weiss will return to at least one episode of the new season. What has Weiss been up to since his last regular appearances on the show in 2013, and what's his net worth today?
TV SERIES
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Osbourne returns to social media and makes incredible announcement

Kelly Osbourne has reappeared on social media after a three-month silence to mark two very special occasions – her 37th birthday and being five months sober. The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne shared two pictures with her 2.4 million fans, one showing her posing with her mouth-watering strawberry cake and another photo screengrabbed from her Twelve-Step programme which showed her progress.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Hello Magazine

Charlize Theron turns heads in a gingham mini skirt you need to see

Here’s further proof that Charlize Theron is only getting better with time. The stunning Oscar winner, 46, looked incredible as she turned heads in a preppy-chic ensemble so perfect for early fall - and we’re obsessed!. The Bombshell star looked radiant at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Pacific Palisades,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Beat Out Fellow Hollywood Legend John Lithgow for ‘Barry’ Role

While speaking about his recent Emmy-winning role on HBO’s Barry, former Happy Days actor Henry Winkler shared that another Hollywood icon almost beat him out for the job. HBO released Barry back in March 2018 to critical acclaim. So far, only two seasons of the dark comedy-crime series have aired. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed Season 3 of the show. But fans are eagerly awaiting its return, which will likely come out sometime next year. In fact, recent reports confirmed that the cast and crew have one more month of filming and the new season will be complete.
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy