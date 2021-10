Since the recent announcement that many Marvel movies were being delayed or removed from the 2022/23 schedule, Guardians of the Galaxy fans have been desperate to know the fate of the allegedly final outing for Peter Quill and his band of misfit heroes in the big shakeup, as neither the movie nor its pencilled in release date were mentioned on the new Disney press release. So, everyone once again turned to the Twitter account of director James Gunn to look for answers, and as is common, the director didn't waste time in responding to questions about what is happening with the Guardians threequel.

