CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

New Jam: Sean Scales – Blessing Business

By Stowe
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GKJc4_0cX7mi5K00

Source: Allen Stowe II / Allen Stowe II

Every week Deacon Jay drops off a new jam to The Stowe Show. These songs are to give us an exclusive look into what kingdom music we may be missing on our playlist. This week the New Jam is by Sean Scales. His new song ‘Blessing Business’ reminds us that the business of being blessed has not closed its doors. These song will have you on your feet and have you active in your sanctified two step.

Check out Deacon Jay every week on The Stowe Show and let us know if you like the New Jams or if we should be adding more of your other favorites.

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Sean Ardoin “Live In New Orleans” Is Available Now

Sean Ardoin is riding high with the current success of his latest Southern Soul single "For You". Many thought that he had neglected his Zydeco roots but nothing could be further from the truth. Sean has just released "Live In New Orleans". Sean has teamed back up with Kreole Rock and Soul and has basically put a party on record. If you have been following Sean's career then you know he comes from a legacy of music makers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mxdwn.com

Myrkur Drops Melodic New Single “Rivers Blessed (Demo)”

Danish black metal band Myrkur just released “Rivers Blessed (Demo),” a story about learning to be a good mother through the struggles symbolized by winter. The song opens with an intimidating echo that makes it feel distant and lost. As the song continues, it becomes apparent that the artist is searching for companionship in a world where that may be the only thing you can rely on — she describes her hopes of the listener to “come with me in the snowstorm.”
MUSIC
metalinjection

MYRKUR Streams Demo Of New Song "Rivers Blessed"

Myrkur, the project headed up by Amalie Bruun, is back with a demo of a new song called "Rivers Blessed." The song features harpist Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth) and is about Bruun's recent motherhood. Myrkur also notes that the song is part of the writing sessions for a new album.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

The Absolute Jam

Great night , bar set up could be better no beer on tap and little choice of lagers. The bands were both excellent, seen them both many times but a crackin night. Another GREAT Absolute Jam gig - cannot be beaten !!! Brings all the old mods out the woodwork and it's like a school / youth club reunion -nostalgia that cannot be bottled .
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jams
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Heather Rae Young’s Stunning Wedding Dress To Marry Tarek El Moussa — Photos

Heather Rae Young wore a gorgeous corset style gown with a lace and sequin overlay designed by Galia Lahav to marry the love of her love, Tarek El Moussa!. Heather Rae Young, 33, looked gorgeous on her wedding day to Tarek El Moussa, 40! The Selling Sunset star wore a custom corset style gown with French lace created by Israeli designer Galia Lahav as she walked down the aisle at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Oct. 23. The gown was accented by silver sequin details to add a dash of sparkle in a leaf pattern on her arms and down through the bodice and sheer skirt. The dress also included a sexy keyhole back.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Losing It As Amelia Hamlin Flips Bird On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick might be going off the deep end, and fans are concerned. Over the last few years, the celeb’s dating life has definitely been in a lurch. Those close to him are worried that it’s starting to take its toll on Scott’s mental health. How has Amelia Hamlin’s recent tantrum played into this? Read on to find out how Scott is coping with all of the new changes in his personal life and why fans and loved one’s think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.
CELEBRITIES
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

9
Followers
85
Post
827
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy