New Jam: Sean Scales – Blessing Business

Every week Deacon Jay drops off a new jam to The Stowe Show. These songs are to give us an exclusive look into what kingdom music we may be missing on our playlist. This week the New Jam is by Sean Scales. His new song ‘Blessing Business’ reminds us that the business of being blessed has not closed its doors. These song will have you on your feet and have you active in your sanctified two step.

Check out Deacon Jay every week on The Stowe Show and let us know if you like the New Jams or if we should be adding more of your other favorites.