On Friday 15 October, judges from RÚV, the Icelandic broadcaster, travelled to Húsavík, on the north coast of Iceland. They had chosen the small fishing town, made famous by the Netflix movie Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, as the location to select the songs for Söngvakeppnin, the popular national song competition. The winner of this will then go on to represent Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin 2022.

