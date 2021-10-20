CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Expanding cellulose

By Sang-Young Lee
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectrolytes are a major bottleneck in the development of solid-state batteries. Now, a molecularly engineered cellulose electrolyte is reported to have high ionic conductivity and excellent compatibility with electrodes, offering promise for high-performance solid-state batteries....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizwest.com

PetDine expands Illinois production

FORT COLLINS — PetDine LLC plans to expand production at its Harvard, Illinois operations, a press release said. Great Western Bank has a history of helping outstanding companies achieve amazing things. We do that by combining the financial resources of a large organization, a hometown perspective, and great rates—currently as low as 2.70%!
ILLINOIS STATE
golfcourseindustry.com

Aquatrols expands product portfolio

Aquatrols announced the expansion of its portfolio to include the new pre-emergent herbicide Basilisk UniTech and the new plant growth regulator Griffin UniTech. Both products feature UniTech formulation technology. Basilisk UniTech provides selective pre-emergence control of grass and broadleaf weeds. Designed for both cool- and warm-season grasses, Basilisk UniTech improves...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Copper-coordinated cellulose ion conductors for solid-state batteries

Although solid-state lithium (Li)-metal batteries promise both high energy density and safety, existing solid ion conductors fail to satisfy the rigorous requirements of battery operations. Inorganic ion conductors allow fast ion transport, but their rigid and brittle nature prevents good interfacial contact with electrodes. Conversely, polymer ion conductors that are Li-metal-stable usually provide better interfacial compatibility and mechanical tolerance, but typically suffer from inferior ionic conductivity owing to the coupling of the ion transport with the motion of the polymer chains1,2,3. Here we report a general strategy for achieving high-performance solid polymer ion conductors by engineering of molecular channels. Through the coordination of copper ions (Cu2+) with one-dimensional cellulose nanofibrils, we show that the opening of molecular channels within the normally ion-insulating cellulose enables rapid transport of Li+ ions along the polymer chains. In addition to high Li+ conductivity (1.5Â Ã—Â 10âˆ’3 siemens per centimetre at room temperatureÂ along the molecular chainÂ direction), the Cu2+-coordinated cellulose ion conductor also exhibits a high transference number (0.78, compared with 0.2"“0.5 in other polymers2) and a wide window of electrochemical stability (0"“4.5 volts) that can accommodate both the Li-metal anode and high-voltage cathodes. This one-dimensional ion conductor also allows ion percolation in thick LiFePO4 solid-state cathodes for application in batteries with a high energy density. Furthermore, we have verified the universality of this molecular-channel engineering approach with other polymers and cations, achieving similarly high conductivities, with implications that could go beyond safe, high-performance solid-state batteries.
CleanTechnica

Solid-State Batteries Could Use Electrolyte Derived From Cellulose

Solid-state batteries are the holy grail of lithium-ion batteries. Today, most batteries use a semi-liquid paste between the anode and the cathode. Sometimes dendrites — hard spikes of lithium metal — occur in the paste, which can create an internal short circuit. When that happens, the battery cell overheats to the point where the volatile chemicals in the paste catch fire. When one cell ignites, it causes the cells near it to overheat, leading to a full-fledged thermal runaway event.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cellulose#Lithium
Nature.com

Time to change the data culture in geochemistry

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2021)Cite this article. Geochemical data are vital for understanding Earth's past, present and future. However, currently only a fraction of geochemical data are findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable, limiting their use in the broadest range of scientific studies. There is an urgent need for international coordination of geochemical data and methods to unlock their full research potential.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Engineering of Fe-pnictide heterointerfaces by electrostatic principles

Interface-related phenomena have great potential to control the superconducting state in Fe-based superconductors. We propose a comprehensive classification of Fe-pnictide heterointerfaces based on electrostatic principles that allow the prediction of the interface microstructure, in particular, distinguishing between clean heterointerfaces and the formation of interfacial layers. The concept was successfully tested on a novel LnOFeAs/BaFe2As2 (Ln"‰="‰La, Sm) Fe-pnictide heterostructure. With the addition of different cations/anions, it is possible to produce clean interfaces or interfacial layers. The impact of the microstructure on superconductivity in the Fe-pnictide heterostructures is discussed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The importance of electrode interfaces and interphases for rechargeable metal batteries

Rechargeable metal batteries are one of the most investigated electrochemical energy storage system at academic and industrial level because of their possibility to store higher energy compared to their counterparts employing carbonÂ as an anodeÂ material. However, to produce reliable and durable metal batteries, it is of paramount importance to understand and circumvent (or ultimately overcome) the issues associated with the chemically reactive, ionically blocking and mechanically unstable interfaces and interphases of the metal electrode. Here, recent progress and the future perspectiveÂ of this field are discussedÂ from a physicochemical perspective while, at the same time, fundamentally relevantÂ questionsÂ are raised.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Curbing fossil fuels and a look inside cells — the week in infographics

Nature highlights three key infographics from the week in science and research. You have full access to this article via your institution. Some 20,000 people from 196 countries — including world leaders, scientists and activists — will converge in Glasgow, UK, on 31 October for COP26, the most anticipated United Nations climate summit in years. For many, the real challenges will come after the meeting in ensuring that governments actually follow through on their promises at home. This is particularly true for vague pledges by some nations to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. What scientists want to see is definitive action taken to move away from fossil fuels. The price of energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar has plummeted over the past decade, and in many places these sources are now cheaper than fossil fuels. In a report published on 13 October, the International Energy Agency projected that under current policies, coal consumption will peak and begin to decline as early as 2025; a peak in oil consumption will follow around a decade later. But the global economy still runs on fossil fuels, and scientists say the path forward will be anything but easy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Light-driven oxygen evolution from water oxidation with immobilised TiO engineered for high performance

Calcination treatments in the range of 500"“900Â Â°C of TiO2 synthesised by the sol"“gel resulted in materials with variable physicochemical (i.e., optical, specific surface area, crystallite size and crystalline phase) and morphological properties. The photocatalytic performance of the prepared materials was evaluated in the oxygen evolution reaction (OER) following UV-LED irradiation of aqueous solutions containing iron ions as sacrificial electron acceptors. The highest activity for water oxidation was obtained with the photocatalyst thermally treated at 700Â Â°C (TiO2-700). Photocatalysts with larger anatase to rutile ratio of the crystalline phases and higher surface density of oxygen vacancies (defects) displayed the best performance in OER. The oxygen defects at the photocatalyst surface have proven to be responsible for the enhanced photoactivity, acting as important active adsorption sites for water oxidation. Seeking technological application, water oxidation was accomplished by immobilising the photocatalyst with the highest OER rate measured under the established batch conditions (TiO2-700). Experiments operating under continuous mode revealed a remarkable efficiency for oxygen production, exceeding 12% of the apparent quantum efficiency (AQE) at 384Â nm (UV-LED system) compared to the batch operation mode.
CHEMISTRY
designboom.com

meet chaos, the greek 3,000-horsepower 'ultra car' by SP automotive

Designer and automotive engineer spyros panopoulos unveils the world’s first ‘ultra car‘ dubbed chaos, that will make its official debut on november 1. ‘this vehicle is faster than ever before, innovative at all levels, with new technologies and innovative materials.’ according to the SP automotive company. expensive materials including titanium, carbon fiber, kevlar, inconel exhaust system, and zylon, were employed to form the machine. the car‘s monocoque is made of the last aforementioned material, which is the strongest man-made fiber, and its cross-sectional strength beats both steel and carbon fiber.
CARS
Nature.com

Investigation of the effects of pretreatment on the elemental composition of ash derived from selected Nigerian lignocellulosic biomass

Lignocellulosic biomass is an important source of renewable energy and a potential replacement for fossil fuels. In this work, the X-ray fluorescence (XRF) method was used to analyze the elemental composition of raw and pretreated lignocellulosic biomass of cassava peels, corn cobs, rice husks, sugarcane bagasse, yam peels, and mixtures of cassava peels and yam peels, corn cobs and rice husks and all five biomass samples combined. The influence of particle size on elemental properties was investigated by screening the selected biomass into two size fractions, of an average of 300 and 435Â Âµm, respectively. The total concentration of Mg, Al, Si, P, S, Cl, Ca, Ti, Cr, Mn, Fe, Co, Cu, Zn, Sn, Ni, Br, Mo, Ba, Hg, and Pb were determined for each of the biomass samples before and after the different pretreatments adopted in this study. From the results of the analysis, there was a significant reduction in the concentration of calcium in all the analyzed biomass after the alkaline pretreatment with rice husks biomass having the lowest concentration of 66Â ppm after the alkaline pretreatment. The sulfur content of the acid pretreated biomass increased considerably which is likely due to the sulfuric acid used for the acid pretreatment. The fact that a mixture of biomass feedstock affects the properties of the biomass after pretreatment was validated in the mixed biomass of cassava peels and yam peels biomass as an example. The concentration of Mg in the mixed biomass was 1441Â ppm but was 200Â ppm and 353Â ppm in individual cassava peels and yam peels respectively. The results of this study demonstrated that pretreated mixtures of biomass have varied elemental compositions, which could be an important factor affecting downstream processes, especially if a hybrid feedstock is used in a large-scale application.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Subnanometer high-entropy alloy nanowires enable remarkable hydrogen oxidation catalysis

High-entropy alloys (HEAs) with unique physicochemical properties have attracted tremendous attention in many fields, yet the precise control on dimension and morphology at atomic level remains formidable challenges. Herein, we synthesize unique PtRuNiCoFeMo HEA subnanometer nanowires (SNWs) for alkaline hydrogen oxidation reaction (HOR). The mass and specific activities of HEA SNWs/CÂ reach 6.75"‰A mgPt+Ruâˆ’1 and 8.96"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, respectively, which are 2.8/2.6, 4.1/2.4, and 19.8/18.7 times higher than those of HEA NPs/C, commercial PtRu/C and Pt/C, respectively. It can even display enhanced resistance to CO poisoning during HOR in the presence of 1000 ppm CO. Density functional theory calculations reveal that the strong interactions between different metal sites in HEA SNWs can greatly regulate the binding strength of proton and hydroxyl, and therefore enhances the HOR activity. This work not only provides a viable synthetic route for the fabrication of Pt-based HEA subnano/nano materials, but also promotes the fundamental researches on catalysis and beyond.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Non-conventional octameric structure of C-phycocyanin

C-phycocyanin (CPC), a blue pigment protein, is an indispensable component of giant phycobilisomes, which are light-harvesting antenna complexes in cyanobacteria that transfer energy efficiently to photosystems I and II. X-ray crystallographic and electron microscopy (EM) analyses have revealed the structure of CPC to be a closed toroidal hexamer by assembling two trimers. In this study, the structural characterization of non-conventional octameric CPC is reported for the first time. Analyses of the crystal and cryogenic EM structures of the native CPC from filamentous thermophilic cyanobacterium Thermoleptolyngbya sp. O"“77 unexpectedly illustrated the coexistence of conventional hexamer and novel octamer. In addition, an unusual dimeric state, observed via analytical ultracentrifugation, was postulated to be a key intermediate structure in the assemble of the previously unobserved octamer. These observations provide new insights into the assembly processes of CPCs and the mechanism of energy transfer in the light-harvesting complexes.
CHEMISTRY
Harvard Health

Expanding their horizons

This summer, nine HLS students, selected as Chayes International Public Service Fellows, worked with organizations based in as many countries. (Due to travel restrictions necessitated by COVID-19, the Fellows conducted their work remotely.) Established in 2001 and dedicated to the memory of HLS Professor Abram Chayes ’49, this program provides students with the opportunity to spend eight weeks during the summer working with governmental or non-governmental organizations concerned with issues of an international scope or relevant to countries in transition. This year, the Fellows focused on areas ranging from violations of international law during the Armenian conflict to multilateral financing for economic development and sustainability in Asia, among others. The profiles that follow highlight the experiences of three of the 2021 Chayes Fellows.
ADVOCACY
Las Vegas Herald

Bacterial Cellulose Market Size, Revenue Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2017-2027

Reports and Data has recently published a research report on global Bacterial Cellulose market to offer details about recent and emerging market insights to give a comprehensive overview to the users and investors. The report offers details about market size, revenue growth, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. It also sheds light on players in the global Bacterial Cellulose market with details about global position, license agreement, business expansion plans, financial status, revenue contribution, and overall company profiling of each player. The global Bacterial Cellulose market is extremely competitive and consists of various global and regional players. Major players are involved in strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, introduction of new and enhanced products, along with joint ventures.
MARKETS
Nature.com

Light regulation of nodulation

Root nodules do not form when legumes are kept in the dark. However, working with soybeans, the researchers noticed that nodulation was more substantial when the plants were illuminated with blue rather than red light, even though both regimes supported photosynthesis equally well. A series of experiments involving grafting together shoots and roots of plants that either lacked or overexpressed various blue light sensors showed that CRY1 was needed in leaves for nodulation to occur in roots. The researchers further showed that, of the many proteins whose production is controlled by CRY1, two were required for roots to form nodules. These were a TGACG-motif binding factor and FLOWERING LOCUS T.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Orchestrated network

Shi et al. selected 51 promoters from the known symbiosis-related genes in rice and then used a yeast one-hybrid assay (Y1H) to screen for transcription factors (TFs) potentially targeting these promoters. In total, they identified 266 rice TFs that are highly interconnected in a network map. Biochemical and genetic approaches were employed to verify the TF"“promoter binding and the involvement of these TFs in rice"“AM symbiosis. In the triple mutant of the phosphate starvation response regulators (OsPHR1/2/3), they observed that AM fungal infection was strongly impaired compared to that in the control. OsPHR1/2/3 also directly interact with and activate the promoters of several important genes related to AM infection, suggesting that the phosphate starvation response regulators are playing key roles in activating AM-specific genes and regulating AM symbiosis. After further investigating the involvement of the phosphate sensor SPX in AM symbiosis, Shi et al. propose a PHR-centred regulatory network of AM symbiosis in rice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-pressure thermal conductivity and compressional velocity of NaCl in B1 and B2 phase

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is an important, commonly used pressure medium and pressure calibrant in diamond-anvil cell (DAC) experiments. Its thermal conductivity at high pressure"“temperature (P"“T) conditions is a critical parameter to model heat conduction and temperature distribution within an NaCl-loaded DAC. Here we couple ultrafast optical pump-probe methods with the DAC to study thermal conductivity and compressional velocity of NaCl in B1 and B2 phase to 66 GPa at room temperature. Using an externally-heated DAC, we further show that thermal conductivity of NaCl-B1 phase follows a typical Tâˆ’1 dependence. The high P"“T thermal conductivity of NaCl enables us to confirm the validity of Leibfried-SchlÃ¶mann equation, a commonly used model for the P"“T dependence of thermal conductivity, over a large compression range (~"‰35% volume compression in NaCl-B1 phase, followed by"‰~"‰20% compression in the polymorphic B2 phase). The compressional velocities of NaCl-B1 and B2 phase both scale approximately linearly with density, indicating the applicability of Birch's law to NaCl within the density range we study. Our findings offer critical insights into the dominant physical mechanism of phonon transport in NaCl, as well as important data that significantly enhance the accuracy of modeling the spatiotemporal evolution of temperature within an NaCl-loaded DAC.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Prediction of thermoelectric performance for layered IV-V-VI semiconductors by high-throughput ab initio calculations and machine learning

Layered IV-V-VI semiconductors have immense potential for thermoelectric (TE) applications due to their intrinsically ultralow lattice thermal conductivity. However, it is extremely difficult to assess their TE performance via experimental trial-and-error methods. Here, we present a machine-learning-based approach to accelerate the discovery of promising thermoelectric candidates in this chalcogenide family. Based on a dataset generated from high-throughput ab initio calculations, we develop two highly accurate-and-efficient neural network models to predict the maximum ZT (ZTmax) and corresponding doping type, respectively. The top candidate, n-type Pb2Sb2S5, is successfully identified, with the ZTmax over 1.0 at 650"‰K, owing to its ultralow thermal conductivity and decent power factor. Besides, we find that n-type Te-based compounds exhibit a combination of high Seebeck coefficient and electrical conductivity, thereby leading to better TE performance under electron doping than hole doping. Whereas p-type TE performance of Se-based semiconductors is superior to n-type, resulting from large Seebeck coefficient induced by high density-of-states near valence band edges.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Giant charge-to-spin conversion in ferromagnet via spin-orbit coupling

Converting charge current into spin current via the spin Hall effect enables efficient manipulation of magnetization by electrical current. However, its geometrical restriction is a serious obstacle to device applications because it prevents switching of perpendicular magnetization in the absence of an external field. To resolve this issue, ferromagnetic materials have attracted attentions because their time reversal asymmetry induces magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion that removes this restriction. Here, we achieved a large enhancement of magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion by clarifying its mechanism. Through layer thickness dependence of the conversion efficiency, we revealed a coexistence of interfacial and bulk contributions to the magnetic-dependent charge-to-spin conversion. Moreover, the interfacial contribution to charge-to-spin conversion is found to be dominant and can be controlled via interfacial band engineering. The efficiency of charge-to-spin conversion in ferromagnet was found to be an order larger than that of other materials with reduced symmetry.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy