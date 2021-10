The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has hired Missy Cummings, a Duke University engineering and computer science professor, as a senior advisor for safety, Reuters reported. It is an interesting hire for an agency tasked with overseeing and potentially regulating the autonomous vehicle industry, as Cummings has been one of the more skeptical experts on the potential for self-driving cars to actually exist. It also lends further credence to NHTSA-watchers who believe the agency is positioning itself to take a more active role policing the sector including semi-autonomous driving software widely available on cars today.

