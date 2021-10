A STEMMA QT to … whatever! interface. This is the Adafruit ATtiny817 breakout with seesaw. This breakout board is a “three in one” product: an ATtiny817 dev kit, a seesaw board and an I2C STEMMA QT board! The Adafruit ATtiny817 Breakout with seesaw guide has everything you need to get started using this board including pinouts, info on the seesaw API, and downloads resources. The guide also includes a series of examples in both CircuitPython and Arduino to show you many of the things that seesaw can do.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO