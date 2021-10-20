CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Next Core Member to Lock Up: Josh Norris

Cover picture for the articleOttawa Senators fans took a massive exhale last Thursday. Brady Tkachuk committed himself to Ottawa for the next seven years, and it was the clearest sign...

Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators expect to begin contract talks with Josh Norris 'at some point in time'

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion delivered an interview with TSN on Sunday, giving a sort of state of the union address surrounding a variety of pressing issues around the organization. One of these is the contract status of pending restricted free agent Josh Norris, who’s in the final year of his entry-level deal that he signed in May of 2019. Norris emerged as Ottawa's No. 1 center last season, scoring 35 points in 56 games in his first full NHL campaign. Dorion relayed that he spoke to Norris’ agent, Craig Oster, on Friday, expecting to begin talks with Norris “at some point in time.” While the quote carries a high degree of vagueness, dialogue this early, especially when initiated by the general manager, is always a promising sign on the path toward completing a contract. Norris has already scored a goal this season through his first two games.
kingstonthisweek.com

SNAPSHOTS: Josh Norris never suited up for the Sharks, but he's looking forward to facing them

Don’t be surprised if Josh Norris has a little extra jump in his skates Thursday. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Not only will he be buoyed by the return of his buddy, Brady Tkachuk, to the Ottawa Senators, this will be the first time Norris has faced the San Jose Sharks since being traded here as part of the massive deal that sent former captain Erik Karlsson the other way in September 2018.
