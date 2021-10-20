The Next Core Member to Lock Up: Josh Norris

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion delivered an interview with TSN on Sunday, giving a sort of state of the union address surrounding a variety of pressing issues around the organization. One of these is the contract status of pending restricted free agent Josh Norris, who’s in the final year of his entry-level deal that he signed in May of 2019. Norris emerged as Ottawa's No. 1 center last season, scoring 35 points in 56 games in his first full NHL campaign. Dorion relayed that he spoke to Norris’ agent, Craig Oster, on Friday, expecting to begin talks with Norris “at some point in time.” While the quote carries a high degree of vagueness, dialogue this early, especially when initiated by the general manager, is always a promising sign on the path toward completing a contract. Norris has already scored a goal this season through his first two games.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO