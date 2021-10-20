RS Recommends: Sony's Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are $102 Off Today

Nobody will deny the unique appeal of the Samsung Frame TV, which you can currently find at both Amazon and Best Buy for $300 off its original MSRP. While the price is a bit steep for a 55-inch 4K TV, you’re really paying for the aesthetics and the QLED panel. When removed from its stand, the Frame TV is virtually indistinguishable from a framed piece of artwork on the wall, even going so far as to include an ambient art mode that’s designed to transform the HDR TV into a piece of decor rather than a passive appliance. The 2021 model offers some impressive specs as well, including support for Amazon’s Alexa, four HDMI ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Tizen smart platform, which enables access to most major streaming services without the need for a Roku or other streaming device.

