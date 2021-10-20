CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Top 10 jobs for military spouses

By Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYn6c_0cX7iB0d00

(NEXSTAR) – Military spouses looking for work often encounter obstacles that other job seekers don’t, like a prospective employer worried about how long they will live in the area.

The Navy Federal Credit Union found that the unemployment rate for military spouses is nearly three times the national average at 13%, with 43% under-employed.

After interviewing 2,000 military spouses who are part of the credit union, as well as others in the general population, the bank and Hire Heroes USA compiled a list of the top 10 industries for military spouses.

“As a military spouse myself, I know that military spouses face unique employment challenges that make securing a sustainable, long-term career very difficult,” said Matt Vean, Commercial Banking Lead at Navy Federal Credit Union.

$10,000 reward offered 20 years after Oklahoma father’s murder

Vean told Nexstar that despite the pandemic’s “huge impact on employment across the board” a silver lining has been the creation of so many work-from-home jobs.

He suggests the following for anyone looking to ease their career journey:

First, embodying social media is a must. LinkedIn and other social media platforms are great tools to help build your network virtually. Make your profile stick out and don’t be afraid to reach out to other people.

I’d also suggest examining transferable skills. For me personally, earning an MBA and working in banking are two key factors that keep my skills very transferable from one city to another. Our hope with this resource is that through the careers presented in the Best Careers list, military spouses will also be able to find a career path that can follow them throughout any changes in location or situation.

What makes these 10 industries good for military spouses? Important benefits that surfaced during interviews included flexible scheduling, competitive compensation, a clear advancement path, a consistent work location and a team-oriented work environment.

The study identified the following industries as the best career paths:

  1. Government & public administration
  • Stability is a standout quality with 46% saying they’ll continue to work until they retire.
  • Popular jobs include analyst, lawyer, manager and support worker.

2. Business support & human resources

  • Workers in this field reported flexibility with childcare options and the ability to relocate as benefits. The popularity of this career path among military spouses is relatively new, with two-thirds of interviewees saying they had been in their position for two years or less.
  • Jobs include administrative assistant, analyst, support worker or recruiter.

3. Health care & social assistance

  • Common pros among interviewees were a meaningful career, stability and compensation
  • Jobs include nurse, therapist, health care giver, dental hygienist, pharmacy technician and medical assisting personnel.

4. Educational services

  • The study cited “mission-driven environments,” work-life balance and stable careers as attractive aspects of the field.
  • Jobs include teacher, education counselor, support worker, manager or supervisor in education administration.

5. Information technology

  • These jobs come with stability, location flexibility and stability, the study found.
  • Positions include software or web developer, manager or supervisor, computer programmer, network analyst, database administrator or information security personnel.

6. Financial services

  • Respondents said careers in financial services offered stability, good compensation and a clear path to advancement.
  • Jobs include accountant, bank teller, service representative, project manager, claim adjuster or credit analyst.

7. Defense contracting

  • Jobs in defense contracting can be a good fit for military spouses thanks to flexible hours and meaningful work, the credit union found.
  • Positions include architect, analyst, project manager or engineer.

8. Community-based services

  • This field is popular among military spouses who are 55 and up, the interviews revealed. Work-life balance and positive contributions are part of the perks.
  • Jobs include working in social services, administrative support, religious services, program management, training or teaching.

9. Retail & customer service

  • For those seeking a flexible work schedule, a team-oriented environment and creative or strategic opportunities, retail & customer service may be a good fit.
  • Jobs include cashier, salesperson or customer service representative.

10. Manufacturing

  • Interviewees said they enjoyed the manufacturing field for the compensation, flexibility and creative or strategic opportunities.
  • Some of the roles include assembler, brazer or welder, machinist or operator, production manager, or quality control inspector.

For more job hunting information see the Navy Federal Credit Union’s resources .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

NFCU & Hire Heroes offers resources for military spouses to start a new career

Due to the frequent uprooting and resettling of military families, finding a stable career can be challenging for a military spouse. Currently, the unemployment rate of military spouses is nearly three times greater than the national average. Happily, here to help are two experts, Navy Federal Commercial Banking team lead, Matthew Vean and Hire Heroes USA Human Resource Manager, Amy Dobson to share the inaugural list of best careers for military spouses, and steps to starting a new career.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work From Home Jobs#Hire Heroes Usa#Nexstar#Linkedin#Mba
On Common Ground News

U.S. DOL enlists employers to train, hire military vets and spouses under new initiative

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor today announced its Veterans’ Employment and Training Service is now accepting applications from public and private sector organizations to enhance the employment and training services it provides to transitioning service members and their spouses through the agency’s Employment Navigator and Partnership Pilot. This...
MILITARY
defense.gov

DoD’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership Reaches Milestone Anniversary

The Department of Defense is celebrating a decade of connecting employers with career-ready military spouses. The DoD will host the 2021 Military Spouse Employment Partnership New Partner Induction Ceremony and Annual Meeting on October 26-27. This year’s theme is Driving Employment Opportunities Through Partnership. The virtual event for new and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
aerotechnews.com

California lawmakers pass bill for license reciprocity for military spouses

New state license reciprocity legislation was signed and passed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oct. 8, 2021, easing restrictions for veterans and spouses of California active-duty service members to actively practice certain professions or vocations. The bill, AB 107, goes into effect July 1, 2023, and grants spouses whose out-of-state...
KRQE News 13

Emergency SNAP benefits extension to continue in October

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Households in New Mexico who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for October. The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that SNAP recipients will receive the extra amount on Oct. 10, 2021. The department...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KXLY

Here’s How Much the Average Social Security Benefit Will Rise in 2022

Whether you’re already retired or planning to retire at some point in the future, surveys conclusively show that there’s a good chance you’ll lean on Social Security income in some capacity to make ends meet. Back in April, national pollster Gallup asked nonretirees to what extent they expect to rely...
ECONOMY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Christmas assistance applications to begin

The Salvation Army will be accepting applications for Christmas assistance programs next week. Families will need to apply in person, the Salvation Army said, and only the legal guardian of the children may apply for assistance. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. and from...
CHARITIES
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN
delawarepublic.org

New law address pay for people with disabilities

Legislation ensuring individuals with disabilities are paid at least the minimum wage is now law in the First State. The Jamie Wolfe Employment Act was signed by Gov. Carney in Wilmington Wednesday. Wolfe was a powerful disability rights advocate. The law requires that the authorization to pay individuals with disabilities...
WILMINGTON, DE
KFOR

KFOR

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy