CB Brian Poole, rookie WR Austin Wakins work out with the Patriots

The New England Patriots will work out cornerback Brian Poole on Wednesday, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, after the team hosted receiver Austin Watkins and defensive end Nick Thurman on Tuesday, per the transaction wire.

Poole could be a welcome addition to a cornerback group that looked depleted at the end of the Patriots’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. New England looked one cornerback shy, particularly when injuries started pulling defensive backs off the field.

Thurman was an undrafted rookie in 2019 and spent two seasons jumping from the Patriots’ practice squad and the active roster. He ended up with the Houston Texans in 2021.

Watkins went undrafted out of UAB in 2021 and spent training camp with the San Francisco 49ers. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound receiver had 57 catches, for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, his most productive college season.

While the team is hosting these weekly workouts, they may not end up signing the players. The Patriots host these sorts of tryouts just about every week.