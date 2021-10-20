CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CB Brian Poole, rookie WR Austin Wakins work out with the Patriots

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTymK_0cX7i29L00

The New England Patriots will work out cornerback Brian Poole on Wednesday, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, after the team hosted receiver Austin Watkins and defensive end Nick Thurman on Tuesday, per the transaction wire.

Poole could be a welcome addition to a cornerback group that looked depleted at the end of the Patriots’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. New England looked one cornerback shy, particularly when injuries started pulling defensive backs off the field.

Thurman was an undrafted rookie in 2019 and spent two seasons jumping from the Patriots’ practice squad and the active roster. He ended up with the Houston Texans in 2021.

Watkins went undrafted out of UAB in 2021 and spent training camp with the San Francisco 49ers. The 6-foot-3, 210 pound receiver had 57 catches, for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns in 2019, his most productive college season.

While the team is hosting these weekly workouts, they may not end up signing the players. The Patriots host these sorts of tryouts just about every week.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Some Jets Players Were Bothered By Patriots Running Up The Score

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Jets have a lot of things they need to be worried about. The Patriots aren’t one of those things. Nevertheless, in the wake of Sunday’s 54-13 thumping at the hands of Bill Belichick’s team, some Jets were left with a sour taste in their mouths. According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, offensive lineman Morgan Moses said that he and some of his teammates were “bothered” by the Patriots “running up the score.” Morgan Moses said he & others were bothered by #Patriots running up the score — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 24, 2021 That was a more...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots work out ex-Steelers DB after struggles vs. Texans

The New England Patriots' secondary struggled mightily in a tight win over the Houston Texans in Week 5. So, the Patriots are exploring outside options. New England hosted defensive back Sean Davis for a workout Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire. The Steelers' second-round pick out of Maryland in 2016,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rosenhaus
Person
Brian Austin
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Patriots Working Out Notable CB On Wednesday

After giving up over 400 passing yards to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the New England Patriots have decided to search for reinforcements at defensive back. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots are working out veteran cornerback Brian Poole this Wednesday. He last played for the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ex-Jets CB working out with Patriots as team eyes secondary depth

Defensive back is a clear area of need for the New England Patriots, and they'll explore one potential option Wednesday. The Patriots are hosting free-agent cornerback Brian Poole for a workout, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Poole, who turns 29 on Wednesday, is in his sixth...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Texans#49ers#American Football#Wr#The New England Patriots#Uab
nfltraderumors.co

Patriots Place CB Jonathan Jones On IR, Promote Two

Per Mike Reiss, the New England Patriots have placed CB Jonathan Jones on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. The team is also elevating OL James Ferentz and DL Daniel Ekuale this week. Jones, 28, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Inactives Reaction: Key Defender, Rookie Running Back Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their most defensive players for Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower headlines the Patriots’ inactive list after missing two of three practices this week with elbow and ankle injuries. This is the first DNP...
NFL
prosportsoutlook.com

Patriots Updated Outlook: Slot CB Jonathan Jones Done for the Season

The New England Patriots updated Team Outloot after losing Slot CB Jonathan Jones for the season due to shoulder surgery. Jones is arguably the best UDFA currently in the NFL. https://prosportsoutlook.com/outlooks/?league=nfl&team=2468.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots lose top slot CB to season-ending surgery

The New England Patriots will have to play the rest of the 2021 season without their top slot cornerback. Jonathan Jones is set to undergo shoulder surgery Monday and will miss the remainder of the season, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports. Jones was placed on injured reserve Saturday and missed the Patriots' Week 7 win over the New York Jets.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots Talk: Which CB could Pats target at trade deadline?

The New England Patriots' secondary took another hit this week as cornerback Jonathan Jones underwent shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season. With Jones out and All-Pro Stephon Gilmore traded to the Carolina Panthers, the Patriots' cornerback room now consists of J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Myles Bryant, and Shaun Wade. D'Angelo Ross remains on the practice squad.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots reportedly sign veteran cornerback Brian Poole to their practice squad

The New England Patriots started the on-field preparation for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, and they had a pair of new faces present at practice. While one remains a mystery for now, the other appears to be Brian Poole: according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have signed the veteran cornerback to their practice squad.
NFL
CBS Boston

Hunter Henry Ready To Do Anything For Patriots In ‘Bittersweet’ Matchup Against Chargers

FOXBORO (CBS) — Hunter Henry is looking forward to a return out west this weekend. The Patriots tight end spent his first four NFL seasons playing for the Chargers organization, and he got used to the sunny California weather. Moving to New England has been a bit of an adjustment for Henry. He just experienced his first Nor’easter this week, with rainy and windy conditions making life pretty miserable for everyone in the region. The Patriots practiced inside for the first time this season on Wednesday, as the team prepares for this weekend’s matchup in L.A. “The weather we’ve had the last...
NFL
Patriots.com

Patriots sign OL James Ferentz and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster; Sign DB De'Vante Bausby and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and LB Calvin Munson to the 53-man roster from the Miami practice squad. In addition, the Patriots have signed DB De'Vante Bausby (pronounced (BOZ_bee) and DB Brian Poole to the practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy