If you see something you like, buy it: Supply chain issues bring scare to costume shops

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- With Halloween just days away, it’s supply chain issues that are putting a scare in some local costume shops.

Cortland Hickey is General Manager of Chicago Costume, which is seeing a lot more customers this Halloween compared to last year.

“It’s not exactly the same as the pre-covid years, but every year is a little different anyway,” he said. “Every season is unique in and of itself.”

One thing making this year especially unique? Supply chain issues.

“That’s made certain things a lot more rare and difficult to find for what customers are looking, for to what we have," Hickey said.

Hickey said the Netflix hit "Squid Game" is by far the most popular costume of 2021, along with reliable options like Power Rangers or Marvel superheroes.

“My advice this year is simple,” he said. “If you find something and you see something that you like, you should probably buy it, because it might not be there tomorrow.”