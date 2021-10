There may be no meme we relate to the most intensely than the one about our plans for our produce vs. what actually happens to our produce. While more delicate fruits and veggies like baby spinach and bananas notoriously go bad faster than you can say "smoothie," herbs also have a short shelf life, and it be quite a feat using up all of that cilantro or thyme before it wilts (at least that's the case in my kitchen). But as frustrating as it is to see your precious herbs turn brown before the week's out, there is a way to keep them fresh longer so you can avoid waste.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO