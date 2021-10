Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce at Wednesday’s Budget £30million of funding to prepare the UK bids to host the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup and the 2026 Tour de France Grand Depart.The former was last staged in England in 2010, when New Zealand beat England in the final at Twickenham Stoop, while the latter was last held in this country in 2014.In addition, Sunak is set to promise a further £11million for the UK and Ireland’s bid for the 2030 men’s football World Cup, the Treasury has announced.📝 Government backs our bid 🏟️The Government has given its support for our...

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO