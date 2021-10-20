CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikon Released A New Nikon Z 9 Teaser – Eye AF, Car AF And Motorcycle AF On Board

Cover picture for the articleNikon released the the third Nikon Z 9 teaser. The latest teaser seems to highlight the sport photography performance of the Nikon...

birdsasart-blog.com

Prepared Correctly By Luck: The Expected and the Unexpected. Why Low? More on Loving the Sony Alpha 1. And Beyond-the-Beyond Flight Bird-Eye/Face Detection AF

I just got off the phone with Steve Elkins and learned that Bedfords currently has several SONY a1 bodies in stock and ready to ship. I drove down to the lake for a peek on Thursday morning, but there was not much going on. I was glad to learn yesterday that three new folks who ordered recently from Bedfords had their Sony Alpha 1 bodies delivered and joined the SONY Alpha a1 Set-up and Info Group. Be sure to scroll down to the bottom to see the Beyond-the-Beyond Flight Bird-Eye/Face Detection AF item.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Look at the New Samyang 24-70mm f/2.8 AF Zoom Lens

A 24-70mm f/2.8 lens is the workhorse of choice for a lot of creatives, offering a wide maximum aperture and a versatile range of focal lengths. However, they are often rather expensive. Samyang's new 24-70mm f/2.8 AF Zoom comes in at a price significantly lower than many first-party options, making it an intriguing alternative option, and this excellent video review takes a first look at the image quality and performance you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
#Nikon#Photography#Motorcycle#Eye Af#Canon Watch
Dealerscope

Nikon NIKKOR Z DX Telephoto Zoom Lens Is Ready For Close-Ups

Nikon is an important camera manufacturer and is constantly creating new accessories and products for its users to get that picture-perfect image. The company recently announced the Nikon NIKKOR Z DX 18-140mm VR telephoto zoom lens, which is compatible with APS-C size (Nikon DX-format) mirrorless cameras. The lens lets photographers take pictures or video in low-light settings with a lens aperture range of 3.5 – 6.3. It also gives delivers crystal clear pictures, even from far away, or with wide angles.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Nikon’s Most Unique Lens Yet? Nikon 40mm F2 Z First Impressions

There isn’t much that is really, truly exciting in the lens world. Mostly, companies just try to make their own versions of something else. But that’s not the case with the Nikon 40mm f2 Z. There aren’t many 40mm lenses on the market with autofocus. And this one is checking off all the right marks. It’s small, has autofocus, and boasts beautiful image quality. But perhaps best of all is that it’s only $299.95. Quite honestly, it’s an impulse buy. And it’s the best lens outside of a nifty 50 you can get for that price.
ELECTRONICS
photographyblog.com

Samyang AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE for Sony Alpha Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras

The new Samyang AF 24-70mm F2.8 FE is a wide-angle to short telephoto lens designed for E-mount mirrorless cameras. This is the first zoom lens that Samyang have ever released. The UK price will be £828 including VAT and initial stock is due to arrive in early November 2021. Samyang...
ELECTRONICS
dailycameranews.com

Nikon Z9 Teaser Video #3 Reveals Eye AF capability

Nikon has released the third teaser video for the upcoming Z9 full-frame mirrorless camera, this time revealing its autofocus capabilities. Nikon Z9 is a camera with the same level of innovation as the D3, and will go far beyond the “mirrorless version of the D6.” Nikon Z9 uses dual pixel sensors to achieve an EVF display equivalent to that of an optical viewfinder, a faster frame rate, virtually blackout-free, and no noticeable rolling shutter effect, and the AF system has also evolved significantly.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

With the new Nikon Z9 imminent, we celebrate the 10th birthday of the Nikon 1

Last month the Nikon Z system celebrated its third birthday... but we’ve just passed another Nikon anniversary that slipped quietly under the radar. As I waxed lyrical about the Z system in a previous opinion article, I joked Nikon was a little late to the mirrorless party, but that’s not entirely true… The Big N first dipped its toes in mirrorless waters just over a decade ago, when it launched the Nikon 1 J1 and V1.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

A Look at the Nikon Z fc Mirrorless Camera

The Nikon Z fc is not the company's first attempt at making a retro-inspired modern camera, but it seems like they have gotten a lot more right this time around than with the Df, which received mixed reviews. This great video review takes a look at the new camera and the sort of performance you can expect from it in real-world usage.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Nikon Z 9 Presentation Video Accidentally Leaked By Nikon India

A few days to the announcement of the Nikon Z 9. As it happens often, a company branch jumped the gun too early and leaked presentation material. Nikon India leaked the Nikon Z 9 presentation video. It has been removed in the meantime but is still available in many locations over the web (Weibo and Bilibili, for instance). Here it is for your viewing pleasure:
ELECTRONICS
cameralabs.com

Nikon Z 40mm f2 review

The Nikon Z 40mm f2.0 is a short “standard” prime lens for Nikon’s Z-series mirrorless cameras of DX or FX format. On a full format body the lens covers an angle-of-view of 57 degrees, while on a cropped body like the Z fc or Z50 the lens provides a 60mm equivalent focal length. In Nikon’s lens line-up for their Z cameras the Z 40mm f2.0 is slotted between their Z 50mm f1.8 S and Z 35mm f1.8 S. Compared to the Z 28mm f2.8 which accompanied the release of the Nikon Z fc camera the new lens has a one stop brighter focal ratio but is still very small and light.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon Patent: Different Color Temperatures Across Image

A Canon patent application to have different color temperature in different areas of an image. Thanks Jeff for the tip. Canon patent application 20210274102 (US) discusses methods and technology to obtain different color temperature in different areas of an image. In other words: different white balance in different areas of the picture. The patent abstract:
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM Review And Sample Pictures

Here is the first real Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM review. The recently announced RF 16mm f/2.8 is an interesting lens in the “unexpensive” department. Christopher Frost posted his Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM review, and seems rather fond of this lens. For less than $300, the RF 16mm f/2.8 STM delivers a lot for the bucks.
ELECTRONICS
petapixel.com

Final Nikon Z9 Teaser Promises Zero Blackout, Official Launch Tomorrow

Nikon has published what is likely to be the final teaser for its forthcoming Z9 camera in which the company shows a high-speed, blackout-free shooting experience and gives another look at what appears to be the unannounced 100-400mm lens. Just like the previous three teasers, this fourth video focuses on...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Nikon Z 9 Will Officially Launch Tomorrow October 28th

Well, the moment all Nikon shooters have been waiting for has finally arrived. The new flagship Z 9 arrives tomorrow. For professional photographers and longtime Nikonians, this has been an eagerly awaited release. Unlike Nikon's existing mirrorless offerings, the Z 6II and Z 7II, along with their predecessors, the Z 9 is unequivocally expected to be the top of the line. We've already seen hints at its power in a trio of teaser commercials Nikon has released over the last month. The first teaser highlighted the articulation of the rear LCD screen. The second brought wildlife to the foray and the camera's ability to shoot 8K video, beyond the historically arbitrary limit of a half-hour, without suffering from overheating. The third trailer showed off the camera's new tracking autofocus system for sports and action photographers. And today, the company launched a fourth trailer that highlights the camera's ability to shoot blackout-free. You can check out the fourth and final teaser at this link.
ELECTRONICS
canonwatch.com

Industry News: This Is The Nikon Z 9, Officially Announced

Here is Nikon’s latest full frame mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z 9. The new Nikon Z 9 will be available within this year for a suggested retail price of $5499.95. America: B&H Photo, Adorama, Amazon USA, Amazon CA, KEH Camera, Canon CA, Canon USA. Europe & UK: Amazon DE, Amazon...
ELECTRONICS

