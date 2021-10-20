CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We've found the time and place that horses were first domesticated

By Michael Marshall
New Scientist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most stubborn mysteries in prehistory has finally been reined in. A massive study of ancient...

www.newscientist.com

IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

For The First Time Ever, Evidence of Ancient Life Was Discovered Inside a Ruby

A ruby that formed in Earth's crust 2.5 billion years ago encases evidence for early life, wriggling around in the planet's mud. Trapped within the precious stone, geologists have identified residue of a form of pure carbon called graphite that, they say, is most likely biological in origin, the remains of some ancient microorganism from the time before multicellular life emerged on Earth. "The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks," said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada. "The presence of graphite also gives us more...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Domesticated#Domestication#Russia#Paul Sabatier University
earth.com

The origin of horse domestication has finally been revealed

There has been much debate and hypothesizing about the origins of domestication in horses (Equus caballus). Where were they first domesticated, and by whom? How did they spread around the globe and what were their ancestors like? Many previous studies have attempted to answer these questions but no final resolution has been forthcoming, and the early domestication of the horse has remained exceedingly difficult to trace in the archeological record.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Parasitic wasps turn other insects into 'zombies,' saving millions of humans along the way

Wasps have a reputation for being jerks because of their perceived aggressiveness and ability to sting repeatedly. They’re often negatively compared with the honey production and agricultural pollination of bees. If wasps are jerks, however, they are positively saintly compared to their parasitic brethren. Parasitic wasps sting to inject their eggs into a host, often accompanied by venom and a virus. Their larvae grow and eventually emerge from the unwitting host — usually killing it. Then they becoming adults and fly off to continue the cycle. Some wasps go further, controlling their host’s behaviour, effectively “zombifying” them to help the...
ANIMALS
Science News

Scientists found modern domestic horses’ homeland in southwestern Russia

Much of human history was made astride, or beside, a horse. The animal’s stolid speed and strength powered massive migrations of people, pulled plows that transformed agriculture and revolutionized warfare. Now, researchers have pinpointed where and when horse and human history became intertwined. Ancient DNA reveals that the modern domestic...
ANIMALS
New Scientist

What we have learned from making honeybees repeatedly crash into walls

We would like to be a busy-busy bee, being just as busy as a bee can be. Feedback often has reason to reflect on these words of wisdom from philosopher of life Arthur Askey as we see our rugby shirt-clad apian friends contentedly buzzing about their life-affirming business. This is...
ANIMALS
New Scientist

Giant panda's black and white coat works as excellent camouflage

Why are giant pandas black and white? It is a question that has long stumped biologists and casual observers alike. But we may at last have a clear answer. Tim Caro at the University of Bristol, UK, and his colleagues have previously looked at camouflage in other animals to suggest that the giant panda’s distinctive patterning helps it hide from predators – such as big cats. Now the team has strengthened the idea by modelling how pandas appear to these predators.
ANIMALS
Florida Star

Face First: World’s ‘Oldest Modern Human’ Restored To Reveal Face

A fossilized human skull dating back to between 331,000 and 275,000 years ago appears to have had mostly modern facial features, according to researchers in China. The discovery points to earlier, greater diversity of facial features during the transition from ancient to modern humans. Advances in technology allowed researchers to...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

For The First Time, a Rhythm Universal to Humans Has Been Found in a Primate

Human beings appear to have an almost innate sense of rhythm. Across cultures, we've fashioned different varieties of percussive instruments for use in an array of social contexts, while the body itself is also used as a drum, through hitting, stomping, dancing, and vocalizing.  Our perception of rhythm appears to be closely related to our experience of time, as we are able to anticipate when the next beat will fall. Studies have investigated the limits of human ability to anticipate a beat, showing that if the time between beats is greater than 3 seconds, we start struggling to accurately place them. So...
SCIENCE
BobVila

Solved! What Are These Bugs That Look Like Cockroaches in My Home?

Q: I’ve recently come across small, brown bugs that look like cockroaches in my home. What do roaches look like? Could I be dealing with a different type of bug?. A: Unfortunately, bugs that look like cockroaches are a dime a dozen—and just the idea of cockroaches can give many people the shivers. When most people think about cockroaches, they’re usually thinking of the standard American cockroach or the slightly smaller German cockroach. If you’re wondering, “What does a cockroach look like?” you can certainly use the help of the internet to search for a picture of a cockroach. But if you’re not interested in scrolling through photos, here’s what a typical cockroach looks like: Cockroaches are dark brown or black with six legs and a hard outer shell to protect their wings. They have flat, oval-shaped bodies with two long antennae on either side of their heads. But depending on your situation, you could easily be seeing insects such as beetles, waterbugs, bedbugs, crickets, or palmetto bugs.
ANIMALS
New Scientist

Sri Lanka's civil war left a lasting fear in the country's birds

Sri Lanka’s civil war lasted 26 years, coming to an end in 2009. But the country’s birds haven’t forgotten. “There were many incidents reported, while growing up in Sri Lanka, of landmines causing injury or death to animals in war zones,” says Jonathan Gnanapragasam at Deakin University in Burwood, Australia.
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Hidden Forest Has Been 'Trapped in Time' For 100,000 Years, Scientists Say

There's a system of swampy red mangroves, deep in the rainforests of the Yucatan peninsula, that's a long, long way from home. The nearest seashore lies 170 kilometers away (105 miles), and yet these salt-loving shrubs didn't just get up and walk away from the coastline for a fresh drink on the banks of the San Pedro river. Combined genetic, geologic, and botanical research has now confirmed what many locals and scientists have suspected: this was once an ancient saltwater mangrove ecosystem left stranded during the last ice age, when the oceans receded. What we see today is thus the freshwater relic of...
WILDLIFE

