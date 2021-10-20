CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Rob Taylor: Ex-Scotland all-rounder steps down from Lightning coach role

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Leicestershire and Scotland all-rounder Rob Taylor has stepped down as head coach of Lightning. The 31-year-old took charge of Loughborough Lightning in 2018...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bradburn steps down from Pakistan cricket's head of high-performance coaching role

Lahore [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): Former New Zealand cricketer Grant Bradburn has decided to step down from Pakistan cricket's head of high-performance coaching role to pursue further coaching opportunities. According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), during his three years in Pakistan, the former New Zealand Test spinner served Pakistan cricket...
SPORTS
rugbyworld.com

Adam Griggs to step down as Ireland Women head coach

Adam Griggs to step down as Ireland Women head coach. Ireland Women head coach Adam Griggs will step down from his role after the autumn Internationals fixtures when his contract expires. Griggs will lead Ireland in two Tests against the USA and Japan in November but will then be replaced...
WORLD
The Independent

Ben Stokes: Australia expecting England all-rounder to play in Ashes

Australia spin bowler Nathan Lyon expects Ben Stokes to play some part in the upcoming Ashes series Down Under, as speculation continues over the England all-rounder’s participation. Stokes has taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Rounder#Bowling#Rachael#Cricket#Ex Scotland#Kia Super League#T20
Daily Mail

Moeen Ali relishes new-found confidence after starring role in England's six-wicket win over West Indies... as Chris Silverwood insists all-rounder will be a 'dangerous' weapon on slow pitches at T20 World Cup

As Moeen Ali ran back towards long-off on Saturday night, peering skyward in search of Evin Lewis’s miscued drive off Chris Woakes, there was time for many thoughts to fill his mind. Chief among them, presumably, was: don’t drop it. The narrative of a difficult year seemed to demand just...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Huge boost for England as star all-rounder Ben Stokes is ADDED to their Ashes squad after taking a break from the game to focus on his mental health and recover from a badly broken finger

It took just five words for 'buzzing' Ben Stokes to give England hope that they might not be facing a third successive away Ashes thrashing after all. 'I am ready for Australia,' said England's talisman in an ECB statement on Monday and the biggest Test series of them all suddenly looked a lot less like a foregone conclusion.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Liam Livingstone hails Ben Stokes' sudden return to the England fold in time for the Ashes as a 'massive boost' after the talismanic all-rounder took a break from cricket to focus on his mental health

Liam Livingstone hailed a 'massive boost' for English cricket after Ben Stokes declared himself available for this winter's Ashes, following three months out of the game to deal with his mental wellbeing and an injured finger. Stokes's announcement has provided a further lift for England's T20 side after their demolition...
SPORTS
The Independent

Walter Smith dead: Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager dies aged 73

Walter Smith, the former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager, has died aged 73. Smith was a hugely popular figure in the game who became a legend at Rangers. His two spells at Ibrox, first from 1991 to 1998 and later from 2004 to 2007, brought 10 league titles including seven in a row during the 90s, as well as five Scottish Cups and six League Cups. He also took the club to the Uefa Cup final in 2008.“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our former manager, chairman and club legend, Walter Smith,” Rangers said in...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Tom Scriven: Leicestershire sign Hampshire all-rounder

Leicestershire have signed Hampshire all-rounder Tom Scriven on an undisclosed-length contract. Oxford-born Scriven, 22, made his Hampshire T20 debut in 2018. He played a further T20 game in 2020, when he made his red-ball debut in the Bob Willis Trophy, and made five One-Day Cup appearances in 2021. "Tom is...
SPORTS
AFP

Four biggest wins at the T20 World Cup

Afghanistan thrashed Scotland by 130 runs in a Super 12s match at the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday. 130, Afghanistan v Scotland, 2021 Hazratullah Zazai (44) and Najibullah Zadran (59) smashed six sixes between them to pummel the Scotland attack and guide the team to 190 for four in 20 overs.
SPORTS
seriousaboutrl.com

Sam Burgess returns from Thailand to take up surprise coaching role

Sam Burgess has returned to Sydney after a month in Thailand with friend and Hollywood director Russell Crowe to a coaching role. The former South Sydney Rabbitoh will coach the Orara Valley Axemen next season, and, though he has been named as the boss, there have been calls for the 32-year-old to return to the pitch.
RUGBY
The Independent

Rugby League: Former players including Bobbie Goulding planning to sue RFL over concussion risks

A group of former players are planning to sue the Rugby Football League (RFL) for negligence over what they say was a failure to protect them from the risks of concussion during their careers.Bobbie Goulding, Paul Highton and Jason Roach are part of a test group of 10 ex-professionals involved in the action against the governing body. The three men have been diagnosed with early-onset dementia and probable CTE – chronic traumatic encephalopathy – which is a progressive brain condition thought to be caused by repeated blows to the head.The players allege in a letter being sent to the RFL...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie named as co-captains for Scotland’s Test with Tonga

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has chosen co-captains for this Saturday’s autumn Test against Tonga as he wants to see both Ali Price and Jamie Ritchie continue their development as leaders.Glasgow scrum-half Price, 28, and Edinburgh flanker Ritchie, 25, will share skipper duties at Murrayfield.It is the first time that Townsend has picked co-captains, and he said: “It’s something both Ali and Jamie would have had experience of at their clubs. Co-captains are something Glasgow over a number of years and Edinburgh this year have used.“It’s new for us at international level but we feel it’s a really good opportunity...
RUGBY
BBC

Fran Wilson: England World Cup winner retires from international cricket

England World Cup winner Fran Wilson has retired from international cricket. Wilson, 29, played 64 times for England across three formats and was part of the team who won the 2017 50-over World Cup at Lord's. The batter will continue to play domestic cricket in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy,...
SPORTS
BBC

Jake Polledri: Gloucester flanker is still 'not near' to injury return

Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri is still "not near" to returning from a knee injury he sustained almost a year ago, says head coach George Skivington. Polledri, 25, suffered a significant knee ligament injury during Italy's match against Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup on 17 November. He has had surgery...
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership: Gloucester v Exeter Chiefs (Fri)

Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 29 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Gloucester make five changes form the side which beat Newcastle for the visit of stuttering Exeter to Kingsholm. Billy Twelvetrees and Santiago Carreras come in for England's...
RUGBY
BBC

T20 World Cup: Your men's dream team revealed

Venue: United Arab Emirates Dates: 17 October - 14 November. Coverage: Commentary on every game on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary, in-play clips and video highlights of every game from 23 October on BBC Sport website and app. The Men's T20 World Cup is in full swing.
SPORTS
BBC

Wales v New Zealand: Gareth Anscombe and Taine Basham start for hosts

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 30 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Live commentary BBC Radio Cymru. Gareth Anscombe will make his first Wales start since 2019 when they face New Zealand, the country of the fly-half's birth, in Cardiff...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy