DENVER -- The Vegas Golden Knights ended a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. "We needed a win," Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. "We've been putting in some pretty good work. We had an opportunity to win a couple of the last few games in the third period and didn't do it. We needed one. Really short bench in the third and a lot of tired guys, but guys dug deep and really proud of the effort."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO