No Man’s Sky is doing something a little different with today’s release. “As the end of October approaches, we are thrilled to announce a new seasonal event for No Man’s Sky,” Hello Games says. “Expedition Four: Emergence begins today, and will run over the course of Halloween! This is our first Expedition to feature a narrative, and is also a mini-update, bringing with it a host of enhancements for across the game.”

