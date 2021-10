Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series regarding the issues at Kentucky State University. Since Dr. M Christopher Brown II resigned, several people have expressed opinions about Kentucky State University’s problems and solutions. I graduated in 1994 and represent a group that consists of alumni and many former faculty, staff and administrators. None of the issues being presented surprise us because we have been discussing them for the past few years. That is why hearing the Board of Regents chair claim that they did not know about the problems seems so disingenuous. I have, more than others, publicly asked questions about the finances since spring 2019. Some have asked even longer.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO