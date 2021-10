The autumn sun was high in the sky and Quinn Sullivan was onstage at Telluride Blues and Brews belting out songs from his new album, Wide Awake, before a crowd of thousands. Behind him and out of view, backstage beside the artist lounge, Steve Gumble described his own bewilderment at how far the festival had come. Back in 1994, the liquor-store owner turned festival promoter started the Telluride Brewers Fest—the precursor to Blues and Brews—because he was tired of the wine festival and saw an opportunity in the early craft beer movement. He says he never could have imagined that 28 years later, his small-time beer fest would be one of Telluride’s flagship music festivals.

