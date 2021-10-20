CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BASF Science Club: Creating and Testing Density in a Jar

abc11.com
 8 days ago

In this BASF Science Club experiment, we measure the same volume...

abc11.com

Comments / 0

laduenews.com

The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is Creating a Brighter, Greener Future

From tackling world hunger to restoring and protecting the environment, plant science can change the world. And the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center believes that, through working together, we can improve the human condition through plant science. Founded in 1998, the Danforth Center works to find new, innovative ways to...
AGRICULTURE
loyola.edu

IEEE Club Creates Wearable Electronics

Emerson Schultz, VP of the IEEE Club, shows off his wearable electronics creation during the meeting last Thursday evening. For more information and photos, see: https://www.facebook.com/HoundComputing/
ENGINEERING
CNET

DNA confirms living descendant of Native American warrior chief Sitting Bull

Ernie Lapointe is a Native American author and Sun Dancer, and for years, has maintained he's the closest living descendant of legendary Lakota warrior chief Sitting Bull. DNA analysis just scientifically verified those claims. "Many people have tried to question the relationship that I and my sisters have to Sitting...
SCIENCE
Digital Collegian

Penn State Poultry Science Club opens Fall Turkey Harvest preorder form

The Penn State Poultry Science Club has opened its preorder form for its annual Fall Turkey Harvest, according to its website. The club will be targeting birds within the 18-23 pound range and only two birds can be ordered per person, according to Matthew Eyre, Turkey Sale co-chair. Turkeys will...
PENN, PA
ScienceAlert

Wild New Paper Claims Earth May Be Surrounded by a Giant Magnetic Tunnel

Mysterious structures in the sky that have puzzled astronomers for decades might finally have an explanation – and it's quite something. The North Polar Spur and the Fan Region, on opposite sides of the sky, may be connected by a vast system of magnetized filaments. These form a structure resembling a tunnel that circles the Solar System, and many nearby stars besides. "If we were to look up in the sky," said astronomer Jennifer West of the University of Toronto in Canada, "we would see this tunnel-like structure in just about every direction we looked – that is, if we had eyes...
ASTRONOMY
