The Rice Lake volleyball team came out ready to play at the start but wasn't able to keep up that intensity. The Warriors went toe to toe in the opening set against Chippewa Falls, which entered the contest unbeaten in Big Rivers Conference play, but a late surge by the Cardinals earned them the first game, and they continued the momentum into a straight set 3-0 victory over Rice Lake on Tuesday night.

RICE LAKE, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO