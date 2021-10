Temple University volleyball (5-14, 1-7 The American Athletic Conference) fell 3-0 against the University of Central Florida (14-6, 7-1 The American) Sunday afternoon. The Owls came out sloppy in the first set, where the Knights won 25-9 and forced errors against the Owls’ defense. The Owls put more pressure on the Knights’ defense in the second set, but were still slow on the attack, losing 25-14. The Owls’ best performance came in the third set, where they forced errors against the Knights before ultimately falling 25-23.

10 DAYS AGO